Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB Storage, Space Gray Color, A11 Bionic, 4K Video Recording Capabilities and More Available for Just $384

The 2020 iPhone SE is a great smartphone to have if you are looking for raw power, nothing else. But if you need a larger display, a multiple set of cameras and an almost-similar feature set compared to the iPhone SE, then the iPhone 8 Plus is a super viable option, and it's cheaper than the iPhone SE as well, if you buy it renewed and unlocked.

Right off the bat, the iPhone 8 Plus offers a superior 'display experience' thanks to that 5.5-inch panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. And it also features 3D Touch, which is missing from the new iPhone SE. You also get a powerful A11 Bionic chip, which is the same one from the iPhone X, and we all know how well that silicon did.

At the back, you get multiple cameras - Wide and Telephoto. And thanks to that Telephoto lens at the back, you can take wonderful portrait shots of people, pets or even your coffee cup. Since this is a 12-megapixel sensor therefore you can expect sharp photos every single time. And on the video front, you can shoot 4K at 60 frames per second.

Thanks to the all-glass design, you get wireless charging built right in. There's also wired fast charging if you pair this phone with a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W USB-C charger.

And yes, in case you are wondering, this phone will get the iOS 14 update whenever it becomes available later this year.

This phone is fully unlocked therefore it will work on any carrier of your choice, complete with 4G LTE support.

