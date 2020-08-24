Start Your Monday by Saving $30 on a Brand New Pair of AirPods Pro

Apple's best-ever AirPods, the AirPods Pro, are currently available for just $220, down from their usual $250 retail price.

Save $30 on Brand New AirPods Pro Without Lifting a Finger, Features H1 Chip, Noise Cancellation, 24H Battery Life and More

We are coming across deals on AirPods on an almost-daily basis. And if you are out in the digital market right now hunting for a pair of AirPods Pro then we have a deal on Amazon which you should definitely consider.

For a limited time only, you can grab Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro for a low price of just $220, saving you $30 instantly. Since this is a limited time deal therefore the price may return to normal without notice. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to take care of. Just add the earphones to your cart and checkout as you normally would.

The AirPods Pro feature a brand new in-ear design which makes room for something which many users have been asking for - noise cancellation. Just hold and press the stem of either AirPod for a second and ambient noise will disappear in a snap. Press and hold it once more and the built-in microphones will come into play, allowing you to listen to whatever is happening around you without having to take off your AirPods.

As usual, you get the legendary 24 hours of battery life in total, thanks to the Charging Case. Said case charges up wirelessly if you place it on a Qi pad, or if you want to take the old-school route, plug in a Lightning cable to top things up.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $250, now just $220

