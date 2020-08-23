Razer Blade Stealth 13 With Quad-Core CPU, 120Hz Display, Gtx 1650 Ti and More Available for $300 Less on Amazon

Razer isn’t a company that offers premium products with a high level of affordability but you can always count that you’ll find something on Amazon that will make your purchase worthwhile. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is now available at a discount of $300, bringing that price down to $1,499. With this discount, you’re getting the most powerful 13-inch notebook in a never-before-seen price tag.

So what do you get underneath the hood? Well, you get a Core i7-1065G7 with a Max Turbo Frequency of 3.90GHz, along with 16GB of dual-channel memory. However, one upgrade that sets it apart is that 120Hz refresh rate display, and it exponentially improves the browsing experience thanks to the buttery smooth screen. You also get 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage that you can upgrade if you wish.

The addition of a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU will also help you experience a little bit of entertainment thanks to the extra graphics performance you’re getting with your purchase. Also, while there’s a solid number of ports, the addition of a single Thunderbolt 3 port makes all the difference in the world. With this, you can purchase a separate eGPU solution and outfit it with a beefy GPU to deliver even higher frame rates in AAA games. There’s also RGB lighting with this package, so it’s like you’re pretty much getting everything.

For $1,499, if you want a decent ultrabook that sports an impressive build quality, delivers performance and battery life coupled with the ability to support an external GPU, be sure to take a look at the Razer Blade Stealth 13.