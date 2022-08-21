Menu
Sketchy Rumor Claims Apple’s Distribution Partner is Preparing to Stock “iPhone 14 mini” and 10.2-Inch iPad

Ali Salman
Aug 21, 2022
iPhone 14 mini and 10.2-inch iPad launch

Apple will potentially host an event next month to announce the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 along with the 10th-gen entry-level iPad. Apple is looking to release four models of the iPhone 14 but there will be no iPhone 'mini'. Today, a sketchy rumor suggests that one of Apple's largest distribution partners is preparing to stock new iPhone 14 and iPad models which include the iPhone 14 mini and 10.2-inch iPad. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Rumor Suggests Apple Might Launch The iPhone 14 mini and 10.2-Inch Entry-Level iPad

The news is shared by Evan Blass from 91Mobiles, suggesting that Apple's distribution partner is preparing to stock the upcoming iPhone 14 models. It may come as a surprise at this point because we have been hearing for almost a year that Apple will ditch the iPhone 14 mini in favor of the bigger iPhone 14 Max. Evan Blass has an accurate track record and has previously leaked numerous Android smartphones along with the iPhone 12 and the HomePod mini ahead of launch.

Apart from the iPhone 14 mini, the report also mentions a 10.2-inch 10th-gen iPad. Previously, we have covered news shared by display analyst Ross Young that Apple's 10th-gen iPad will feature a display size of 10.5-inches. Other than this, the tablet will undergo a major redesign with flat edges.

The demand for Apple's iPhone 13 mini remains to be low compared to the rest of the models. This potentially leads Apple to forgo the miniature iPhone in favor of the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Lastly, the latest report also suggests that Apple will announce the new iPad 10 in September. In contrast, Gurman reports that Apple will announce the new iPad models and Macs in October.

iPhone 14 mini and 10.2-inch iPad launch

Apple will potentially host the iPhone 14 event on September 7 with a boatload of forward-facing changes. iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be released next month as well but iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura will be released later in October alongside the new Macs and iPad Pro models. At this point, the iPhone 14 mini seems very unlikely since no leak or report has shared details that support it. Nonetheless, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt since the final word rests with Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will keep you guys updated with the latest as soon as further details are available. Do you think Apple is working on the iPhone 14 mini? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

iPad Pro

