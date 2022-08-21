Apple Has Wrapped Up iOS 16 Development Ahead of September 7 iPhone 14 Event

Apple is expected to host an event on September 7 to announce its upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models. The company will also release the final version of its software updates next month. According to a new report, Apple wrapped up the development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week ahead of the September release. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Finished Development of iOS 16 Ahead of September Release, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura to Launch Later in October

As mentioned earlier, Apple is done with the initial version of iOS 16 development. This means that no new features will be added in the upcoming beta builds. In addition, the company will work on under-the-hood improvements like bug fixes and performance enhancements in the coming days. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shares the news in his latest Power On newsletter that the company will see fit to release iOS 16 in September but iPadOS 16 might be delayed.

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are planned to release in September alongside the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 models. It was previously noted that Apple might delay the launch of iPadOS 16 by a few weeks. The analyst has reiterated the rumor and states that macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 will be released to the public in October.

The iOS 16.0 update, which Apple engineers finished work on this past week, is due to launch in September alongside watchOS 9. Those updates will correspond with the new hardware. The macOS Ventura and iPadOS upgrades, on the other hand, are now scheduled for October (after Stage Manager-related delays to the iPad software) to match the new hardware lineup.

If the news has any heft to it, the good news rests for iPhone and Apple Watch users who will get to enjoy the latest features ahead of the iPadOS 16 release. iOS 16 is a major update considering the number of features it has to offer. Some of the most notable features include updates in the Messages app, iCloud Shared Photo Library, a new Battery Percentage icon, and much more. However, the highlight of the update will be the new Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen will come with a plethora of forward-facing customization options.

It was previously reported that Apple is planning to host an event on September 7. The launch date of the new iPhone 14 models is a bit early than usual. Apple might have brought the release date down to avoid the impact of the global recession on demand.

