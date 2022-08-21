Menu
Company

Apple Has Wrapped Up iOS 16 Development Ahead of September 7 iPhone 14 Event

Ali Salman
Aug 21, 2022
iOS 16 Release and Features

Apple is expected to host an event on September 7 to announce its upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models. The company will also release the final version of its software updates next month. According to a new report, Apple wrapped up the development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week ahead of the September release. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Finished Development of iOS 16 Ahead of September Release, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura to Launch Later in October

As mentioned earlier, Apple is done with the initial version of iOS 16 development. This means that no new features will be added in the upcoming beta builds. In addition, the company will work on under-the-hood improvements like bug fixes and performance enhancements in the coming days. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shares the news in his latest Power On newsletter that the company will see fit to release iOS 16 in September but iPadOS 16 might be delayed.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, to Enter Mass Production on TSMC’s 3nm Process Next Month, A16 Bionic to Stay on 4nm

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are planned to release in September alongside the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 models. It was previously noted that Apple might delay the launch of iPadOS 16 by a few weeks. The analyst has reiterated the rumor and states that macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 will be released to the public in October.

The iOS 16.0 update, which Apple engineers finished work on this past week, is due to launch in September alongside watchOS 9. Those updates will correspond with the new hardware. The macOS Ventura and iPadOS upgrades, on the other hand, are now scheduled for October (after Stage Manager-related delays to the iPad software) to match the new hardware lineup.

iOS 16 Release and Features

If the news has any heft to it, the good news rests for iPhone and Apple Watch users who will get to enjoy the latest features ahead of the iPadOS 16 release. iOS 16 is a major update considering the number of features it has to offer. Some of the most notable features include updates in the Messages app, iCloud Shared Photo Library, a new Battery Percentage icon, and much more. However, the highlight of the update will be the new Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen will come with a plethora of forward-facing customization options.

It was previously reported that Apple is planning to host an event on September 7. The launch date of the new iPhone 14 models is a bit early than usual. Apple might have brought the release date down to avoid the impact of the global recession on demand.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order