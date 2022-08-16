Menu
Company

Apple to Launch 10th-Gen iPad in September With a Major Redesign Alongside iPhone 14 Series

Ali Salman
Aug 16, 2022
10th-Gen entry-level iPad 10 launch and features

Apple will host an event next month to announce its upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch models. Ahead of the September event, Apple's 10th-gen entry-level iPad is also under production and it is rumored to feature a major redesign. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's 10th-Gen Entry-Level iPad Will Come With a Major Redesign, USB-C, Bigger Display, More

According to a new report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes, Apple's forthcoming 10th-gen iPad will feature a major redesign. According to past rumors, it was suggested the iPad 10 will feature a larger 10.5-inch display with smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. Other than this, the redesign involves adopting a design that resembles that of the iPad Pro models or the new iPad Air 5 with flat edges. The camera at the back will protrude and the device is expected to come with a USB-C port. However, recent renders suggest that the iPad will ditch the headphone jack.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Agrees to Pay $30.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Employee Bag Checks, Which Sometimes Lasted for 45 Minutes

As for internals, the 10th-gen iPad is expected to gain a faster A14 Bionic chip with support for 5G in cellular models. In comparison, the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 4 features the same A14 Bionic chip. According to the source, Apple plans to launch the iPad 10 at its September event alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.

10th-Gen entry-level iPad 10 launch and features

Take note that due to power outages, iPad production might be affected which could ultimately lead to shipment delays. However, if the issue is resolved by August 20, the power outages could have a limited impact on production. Earlier today, it was reported that Apple will announce the new iPad in October. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the tablet will arrive in September or October.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you willing to get your hands on the entry-level 10th-gen iPad? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

Products mentioned in this post

iPad Air
iPad Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order