Apple to Launch 10th-Gen iPad in September With a Major Redesign Alongside iPhone 14 Series

Apple will host an event next month to announce its upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch models. Ahead of the September event, Apple's 10th-gen entry-level iPad is also under production and it is rumored to feature a major redesign. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

According to a new report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes, Apple's forthcoming 10th-gen iPad will feature a major redesign. According to past rumors, it was suggested the iPad 10 will feature a larger 10.5-inch display with smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. Other than this, the redesign involves adopting a design that resembles that of the iPad Pro models or the new iPad Air 5 with flat edges. The camera at the back will protrude and the device is expected to come with a USB-C port. However, recent renders suggest that the iPad will ditch the headphone jack.

As for internals, the 10th-gen iPad is expected to gain a faster A14 Bionic chip with support for 5G in cellular models. In comparison, the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 4 features the same A14 Bionic chip. According to the source, Apple plans to launch the iPad 10 at its September event alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Take note that due to power outages, iPad production might be affected which could ultimately lead to shipment delays. However, if the issue is resolved by August 20, the power outages could have a limited impact on production. Earlier today, it was reported that Apple will announce the new iPad in October. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the tablet will arrive in September or October.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you willing to get your hands on the entry-level 10th-gen iPad? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.