The Chinese Black Friday is here, which means this is the best time to get your hands on all the Xiaomi and OnePlus goodies. Known as the world's first ultra short throw laser projector with the advanced laser display (ALPD) technology, Xiaomi Mijia 4K laser projector is available at its lowest price ever for just $1,664.99. Summer deals saw the price going down to $1,999.99 for a limited time but this is probably the first time we are seeing such a massive discount on Mijia 4K projector.

We have seen some very good reviews of Xiaomi's 4K projectors from both the industry experts and consumers. Our personal experience with the original Xiaomi 4K laser projector was also nothing short of a dream. Short throw, crisp colors that can survive ambient light, and the ability to do without a white wall - what else can you ask for?

Whenever we do a post on Xiaomi's ecosystem Wemax projectors, someone always mentions Mijia 4K projector in the comments section. But that isn't surprising since it's possibly the best 4K projector in its price range. Delivering up to 150 inches of Full HD quality images in less than 50 centimeters, it has a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. The best, however, is its compact, minimalistic design that could go with any living room's design aesthetics without taking up much space.

11.11 Flash Sale: get Xiaomi Mijia Ultra Short Throw Laser 4K Projector for $1664.99 (limited time)

If you have been waiting for some discounts to arrive to get your hands on this 150-inch short throw laser projector powered by cinema technology, now is the time! No codes required, just head over to the Flash Sale link and get Xiaomi Mijia 4K projector for just $1664.99 (down from $2257)









The device offers convenience of controlling it through remote or a voice assistant. Here's the complete specs list as taken from GB:

Brand: Mijia

Model: MJJGTYDS01FM

Resolution Support: 4K

Brightness: 5000 lumens

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1

Throw Ratio: 0.233:1

Projection Distance: 0.1 - 0.5m

Image Size: 80 - 150 inch (directly placed in the TV cabinet to cast 80 - 150 inch large screen)

Image Scale: 16:9, 4:3

Interface: Audio Out Port, AV, HDMI, USB3.0

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 / 4:3

Features: Laser

4K picture, enjoy the visual sense feast

Ultra short-focus, only need 24cm from the wall to cast 100 inch large screen, no space, farewell to the screen

ALPD 3.0, cinema-grade laser source technology

High-fidelity audio, inverted tube speaker, dual full-range dual-frequency

Intelligent cooling, real-time temperature control fan

Operating system: Android 6.0

CPU: T968-H Cortex-A53 4-core

GPU: T830

RAM: 2GB DDR3 | ROM: 16GB eMMC Flash

Product weight: 7.2000 kg

Product size (L x W x H): 41.00 x 29.10 x 8.80 cm / 16.14 x 11.46 x 3.46 inches

Head over to this link to get Xiaomi Mijia 4K laser projector. The 11.11 aka Chinese Black Friday promo is also live on OnePlus 7, 7T, 7T Pro products. Other notable deals include massive discounts on Wemax projector, ASUS ROG and Amazfit.