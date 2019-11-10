Xiaomi's projectors are fast becoming mainstream for offering brilliant image in a compact frame and at half the price of popular names. The Chinese tech giant is essentially pushing people to move away from TVs and turn their homes into cinemas with its products. We have talked about Xiaomi's Wemax L1668FCF 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for a while now.

Wemax can project up to 150 inches in 9000 lumens with 4000:1 contrast ratio. This "ultra short throw" promise means that you can place this projector on any ordinary TV cabinet to enjoy a 80- to 150-inch large screen. Wemax L1668FCF offers 3840 x 2160 ultra-high resolution being advertised by its makers as the "perfect alternative to a large LCD TV."

Priced for $2,999, you can now get Xiaomi Wemax 4K projector for $2,299

If you want the "LCD TV-like display effect and Cinema-like enjoyment," now seems like a good time to get Xiaomi's Fengmi Wemax 4K projector in its beautiful mirror black colour that can suit almost every living room design aesthetic. The design looks gorgeous with its rounded edges, grid pattern, anti-fingerprint surface and touches of gold among all the black.

Just head over to this link to get this Singles' Day Flash Sale price on. No code required!

It also looks like the company is also throwing in free shipping to almost every country. We tried changing the destination to various different options and still got the confirmation that delivery was free. You can confirm if you can avail free shipping by clicking on the FREE SHIPPING link on the product page and selecting your country from the drop down menu.

Here is the specs list of Xiaomi's Fengmi Wemax A300

Model: A300 - Wemax L1668FCF

ALPD®3.0 laser light source technology, leads the market in screen color, contrast and brightness

9000 ANSI lumens, 250 nit brightness - watch clearly without drawn curtains

3840 x 2160 ultra-high resolution 4K display

0.233:1 projection ratio, 14-50cm ultra short throw distance, 80 - 150inch projecting size

4000:1 central contrast, even the darkest scenes have rich details

100% color brightness, 18% red light ratio, vivid and true-to-life colors

Easy to use MIUI, Android 6.0 system, massive apps and movies, support wireless screen mirroring

Support 3D display

Memory: 64GB

Eye-care diffuse reflection, no need worry about hurting children's eyes

Built-in stereo speakers, cinema-like sound effect

Power supply: 110 - 240V/50 - 60Hz

Contains: Main Machine, Power Cable, Remote Controller, User's Manual, Cleaning Cloth, UK/EU adapter

The product is now available for $2,299.99 saving $700 on the original price of $2,999.

Note: valid for first 100 units.