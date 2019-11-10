Pocket PCs are yet to be ubiquitous. With Microsoft aiming to deliver dual screen products next year with a dedicated Windows 10X operating system, these small powerful machines might become a mainstream. But so far, it's only been a handful of companies delivering these products. This holiday season is bringing discounts on several Windows 10 pocket PCs, including the latest models from One NetBook.

All the deals live on Windows 10 Pocket PCs: Magic Ben Mag1 8.9-inch

This 8.9-inch FHD display Pocket PC is powered by Intel Core M3-8100Y processor and runs on Windows 10 Home. Some of the specs include:

Intel Core M3-8100Y Dual Core 1.1GHz, up to 3.4GHz: Ultra-low-voltage platform and dual core processing provide maximum high-efficiency power

Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU: On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide high image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming

8.9 inch 2560 x 1600 2K Resolution Screen: Offers good experience for watching videos and browsing the Web

16GB DDR3 RAM for Advanced Multitasking: Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games, photos and video-editing applications

512GB SSD Storage Capacity

Singles' Day Flash Sale brings the price down to $789.99, but you can also get an additional $10 off with code GB11BJMB.

All the One NetBook Windows 10 Pocket Laptops on Discount

Four different products from this GPD-competitor are now on discount. We have talked about One Netbook's product a lot recently and looking at reader response, it's safe to say that these products are selling like hot cakes.

Prices get higher depending on how latest a certain product is and its specs. You can click on the links to head over to the complete list of specifications. Here are the details of the flash sale price on these Windows 10 Pocket PCs:







