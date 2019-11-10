Amazfit Smartwatches Are Down to Their Lowest Ever – Featuring Amazfit GTR, GTS, Stratos, More

The holiday season has finally begun and we're gearing up some pretty great discounts. For today, we have the amazing list of most of the Amazfit smartwatches which might entice you. In addition, the Amazfit smartwatches are down to their lowest for a very brief period of time, so be sure to take advantage of the discount as soon as you can. Our list includes the Amazfit GTR, Amazfit Stratos, Amazfit GTS and more.

Amazfit Smartwatches on Discount for a Limited Time - Includes Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS, AMazfit Stratos, and More

Before we begin the list, it is vital for you to know that the discount on Amazfit smartwatches is only available for a limited time only. What this means is that if you want a massive price cut, be sure to place an order as soon as you can. Failing to do so would result in the prices reverting to their original model. Simply place the order and the promotion price will be deducted automatically. Now, let's get down to the list.

Amazfit Stratos

Main Features:

● Perfect Personal Health Tracker: Sleeping Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor

● Ultra-long Battery Life: it consumes less power and can generally standby for 5 days

● 512MB RAM 4GB ROM: provides room to store pictures, videos, music and more

● Original Xiaomi Chip: features low consumption detailed with high performance, flexible and quickly

Amazfit Stratos is one of the best options on our list of smartwatches on discount. It boasts a dark, stealthy look and feel and comes with all the necessary bits that you're looking for. It is available at a good 29 percent off, making the price come down to just $129.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR

Amazfit GTR is probably one of the best options on our list of Amazfit smartwatches on discount. It boasts high-end build quality and also includes more features than the rest. In addition, we have several variants available so choose the one that best fits your needs and requirements.

Amazfit GTR 42mm in Black color option available at a stunning 25 percent off, priced at $116.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 47mm in Brown color option available at a good 21 percent discount, priced at just $126.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition available at a 44 percent discount, priced at just $194.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTS

Amazfit GTS is very much like the Apple Watch in both, design as well as functionality. The square design is practical and adds more screen real-estate to the table. It boasts all the health-related features and the AMOLED display boasts a pixel density of 341, so you'll get clear, vivid text and content. It is available at a massive 25 percent discount, making the price come down to just $134.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Bip Lite

Main Features

•45-day battery life

Usage scenario: factory default dial, running once a week for half an hour, 100 notifications per day; screen brightness 10pct.

•3 ATM water-resistant

Designed to withstand all your activities rain or shine, this watch is 3 ATM certified, equivalent to about 30 meters water depth.

•Light weight

Comfortable to wear day and night. You will even forget it is there on your wrist.

The Amazfit Bip Lite is one of the finest budget smartwatches on discount. It boasts a similar design to the GTS and features most of the features that you would need, including health-related features. It is available at its lowest ever currently with a discount of 26 percent off, making the price come down to just $49.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Verge

Main Features:

• Health tracker: drinking reminder, Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor

• Messaging: message reminder

• Other function: alarm, Bluetooth, GPS

• Round watch dial is simple and generous

Amazfit Verge has been a long runner on our list of smartwatches on discount. It's a very fine option and durable with the red color accented button on the side. It is available at a 24 percent discount, making the price come down to just $108.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Amazfit smartwatches on discount. Be sure to grab your share as soon as you can before the prices revert to their original model. The list of Amazfit smartwatches is extensive with one for each price segment so feel free to choose the one that best fits your requirements. Also, check out our insane discount on the Xiaomi Mi Ruby Notebook.

This is all for now, folks. Which Amazfit smartwatches piques your interest? Let us know in the comments.