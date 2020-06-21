SilverStone Announces Milo 10: An Extremely Modular Mini-ITX Chassis

SilverStone announces the Milo 10 is an extremely modular Mini-ITX chassis that allows you to not only change the internal array but also change the height of the chassis itself. Users can do this by attaching the interchangeable top cover offering a higher height to utilize more components.

This case's modularity allows this case to offer two different sizes, and the smaller size is just 2.8 liters, while the larger to cover increases the overall size to 3.7 liters in size. The standard height of this case is 63 mm, while the larger configuration offers a height of up to 84 mm.

The Milo 10 offers a total of six different configurations. The first configuration provides a total of two 2.5" drives alongside supporting a CPU cooler height of up to 31 mm. This configuration is perfect for everyday office use.

The second configuration allows users to install a 3.5" Drive instead, but this larger drive comes at the cost of the supported CPU cooler height being just 29 mm rather than the 31 mm of the first configuration.











The sixth configuration uses the increase in height from the interchangeable top to allow a CPU cooler height of up to 63 mm, making this perfect for higher-end processors. With a total of six different configurations, this case is ideal for Mini-ITX builders that like to change and switch out the installed components.

No matter the configuration, the Milo 10 is well ventilated by featuring multiple vents around the chassis for various airflow configurations. This case keeps even the most powerful components cool, no matter how users mount it, either on the desk or behind the monitor itself.

One fantastic feature that space-conscious PC users will enjoy is the simple fact that this case can be easily VESA mounted to the back of your monitor. This saves space on your desk and keeps your desk tidy by not having cords lying around where the PC would typically be!

The Front IO of this case is just two USB 3.0 ports located on the left side with the power button on the right side of the case.