Phanteks Reveals Evolv Shift XT, Evolv X & Eclipse P600S PC Chassis

Phanteks debuted several products at this year's CES 2022, including white editions of their Evolv X and Eclipse P600S chassis, and the brand-new Evolv Shift XT chassis. The Evolv Shift XT offers a mini-ITX compatible design that boasts plenty of power with the ability to also evolve with new technological advancements in the coming years.

Phanteks launches the brand new Evolv Shift XT Mini-ITX Chassis, as well as Matte White Editions for the Evolv X & Eclipse P600S Chassis







Phanteks' Evolv Shift XT brings a minimal form factor in a unique design that extends to customize the type of cooling performance you need in your system. The new chassis does not compromise on performance due to the ability to support hefty processing hardware in its three modes—Compact, Air-cooled, or Liquid Cooled Modes.

Phanteks was founded from a group of engineers with a total of 20 years of international experience in thermal solutions. They paired up with a Dutch design team and established Phanteks in 2007. Phanteks venture into the CPU cooling industry with two goals in mind, “High-end quality and innovative products in thermal solutions.”

An added addition to the established Phanteks Evolv series, the new Evolv Shift XT offers superior build quality and components using thickly anodized and durable aluminum panels and offers a PCIe X16 Gen4 riser cable and USB-C Gen2 front inputs and outputs. Don't worry about performance being obstructed with Phanteks' Ultra-Fine Mesh panels and vented aluminum panels, providing a clean and aesthetically pleasing appearance with the tempered glass infinity mirror.







The Evolv X and Eclipse P600S chassis now are offered in matte white flavor with matching white SK D-RGB fans and clear tempered glass for perfection in any all-white colored PC builds. The two new chassis are considered "premium mid-towers," offering dual system capabilities, expansive water-cooling support, and still offering massive storage. Both the Evolv X and P600S Matte White Edition includes three 140mm white D-RGB fans, along with a D-RGB lighting strip located in the PSU cover. All the lighting in the Evolv X and Eclipse P600S chassis can be directly connected to compatible D-RGB-controlled motherboards.