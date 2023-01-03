HYTE Reveals The Y40 Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

HYTE reveals the new Y40 mid-tower ATX PC case, which expands on the previously released Y60 case that allows for compatible graphics cards to be vertically mounted within the chassis. The new Y40 case supports up to four 95mm full slots for superior airflow between the graphics card and glass side panel. HYTE also includes a hidden intake fan below the power supply shroud, so fresh air can travel upwards to increase the cooling inside the chassis.

HYTE improves its popular Y-series chassis with the newly designed Y40 Mid-Tower

HYTE includes a PCIE40 4.0 "luxury riser cable" to support new and fan-favorite GPUs, offering three colors for consumers — white, red, and black — with cases to match the colorways, similar to the Y60 variant.

The Y40 supports six half-height expansion cards behind the primary graphics card. The new chassis will support capture cards, PCI-E SSDs, sound cards, and other expansion cards as long as they are compatible with the half-height form factor of the case.

Two 120mm pre-installed fans provide adequate airflow throughout the HYTE Y60 chassis. One is located beneath the power supply shroud, while the other is located at the rear of the case. The side mounts for the Y40 can maintain a radiator up to 280mm with a consistent thickness of up to 120mm. There is also a ceiling-mounted 360mm radiator support to have two radiators inside the case. Large 60mm or higher radiators can be utilized for custom loop PC builds.

HYTE does note that liquid-cooled graphics cards and processors that are cooled through an entire custom loop or hybrid cooler and processor AIO cooler will receive less overall impact on thermals when compared to a layout for airflow for air-cooled graphics cards.

Cable management for the HYTE cases is superior to other competitor models in that the cables can be located behind the motherboard shelf and within the shroud for the power supply, keeping a clean look to the case's internals.

The Y40 case by HYTE is tool-free unless the front glass needs to be removed. This is a consistent feature with all HYTE cases. Compared to the HYTE Y60, the Y40 offers improved GPU thermal performance. The HYTE Y40 is $150 compared to the Y60's $200 price tag, with a volume of 50L.

