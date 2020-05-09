SilentiumPC Has Announced Four Versions of Spartan 4 CPU Coolers

SilentiumPC has announced four models in the Spartan 4 CPU cooler series, and These models are Spartan 4, Spartan 4 MAX, Spartan 4 EVO ARGB, and Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB. The Spartan 4 and Spartan 4 EVO ARGB CPU coolers utilize two heat pipes with the MAX variants that make use of three total heat pipes. All of these CPU coolers feature support for both AMD and Intel mounting systems.

In this CPU cooler series, there are two main groupings the MAX variants and the non-MAX variants. The non-MAX variants are the Spartan 4 and the Spartan 4 EVO ARGB, and these CPU coolers feature a 100 mm CPU fan. This fan is a PWM oversized fan with a speed curve adjusted to ensure quiet operation in everyday use. These heatsinks feature two heat pipes that make direct contact with the CPU's IHS. This allows for a much more efficient thermal transfer. These fans have a minimum speed of 800 RPM and a maximum speed of up to 2,000 RPM.

The Larger variants to the first two CPU coolers are the Spartan 4 MAX and the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB. The Spartan 4 MAX features the Sigma HP 120 mm fan, and these CPU coolers feature additional clips to offer the ability to mount an extra CPU fan. These CPU coolers feature an additional heat pipe when comparing to the non-MAX variants. These CPU cooler's fans offer a slightly slower fan which provides a minimum speed of 250 RPM and a maximum speed of 1,600 RPM.





The two CPU coolers, the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB and the Spartan 4 EVO ARGB that feature a unique design. This design of the CPU cooler features RGB lighting is not only the fan blades but also the CPU cooler's frame. These fans are equipped with the "Auto LED" function which automatically sets the RGB lights to the rainbow effect without needing the CPU cooler to be connected to a controller or a compatible motherboard.

These coolers also come with the Pactum PT-1 thermal past and mounting kits for either AMD or Intel systems.