Scythe Announces the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition CPU Cooler

Scythe has announced a refreshed version of the Mugen 5 Rev. B CPU cooler. The Refreshed version of the Mugen 5 Black RGB edition, comes with a black top-plate and a high-quality RGB fan from the new Kaze Flex 120 RGB PWM Series.

The Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition offers reliability with extensive compatibility.

The refreshed Mugen 5 Black RGB CPU cooler redefines the design and adds numerous performance features of the famous and award-winning CPU cooler series. This CPU cooler utilizes six high-quality copper heat pipes, which connect to the solid copper base plate with the heat sink. Both the heat pipes and the baseplate are further refined by the nickel-plating process, which keeps the overall design and appearance of the Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU cooler.

The Kaze Flex 120 RGB PWM Fan offers a speed range of 300 to 1,200 RPM, along with liquid storage (Sealed Precision FDB), and has an average life of 120,000 hours. This fan's translucent blades allows the fantastic lighting. The RGB lighting on this CPU cooler also is supported by various RGB systems like ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock RGB LED, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion. The rubberized contact surfaces have a decoupling effect and prevent the transmission of any vibrations that may occur.

This CPU cooler utilizes an asymmetrical design, which offsets the fin stack toward the rear of the CPU cooler. The asymmetrical design, along with the recess on the back of the heatsink, allows this CPU cooler to offer support for any height of RAM. The dimensions of this CPU cooler is 130x 154.5 x 110 mm, including the fans, while only weighing 890 grams.

The cooler features the proven and easy-to-use the Hyper Precision Mounting System III. A preassembled mounting bar simplifies the installation process, and the spring-loaded screws provide even pressure distribution. This mounting system also comes with an extra-long screwdriver for easy mounting. The H.P.M.S. III Mounting system supports all common sockets, including AMD's AM4 and Intel's LGA2066 sockets, and this mounting system is designed to be quick and easy for newer PC builders. Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition (Model-No. SCMG-5100BK) is available in retail stores and online shops for 47.00 €.