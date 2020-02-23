SilentiumPC Announces Three PC Cases In Its Armis AR6 Series

SilentiumPC presents the successor of its popular Armis AR5 case series, called the Armis AR6 case series. This new series lineup of PC cases is aimed at gamers looking for a PC case that features maximum versatility and stylish design combined with outstanding value for the cost. SilentiumPC has developed with three versions of the case which differ in their exterior and (A)RGB lighting.

SilentiumPC's Armis AR6 PC Cases are designed for fantastic ventilation and implement the new Natissis internal structure with a dual-chamber layout

The Natissis internal structure has been incorporated in the new Armis AR6 series, this dual-chamber design, which has been perfected by SilentiumPC. This design provides outstanding flexibility and cable management possibilities, which is perfect for more high-end systems.

All three models feature support for the form-factor of E-ATX, ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX, graphics card with a length of 360 mm. These cases also feature a max CPU cooler height of 162 mm, or if your system uses water cooling, these PC cases feature support for radiators from 120 to 360 can be installed. There are four designated locations in the PC case, which can have these radiators installed quickly and efficiently.

These cases are:

Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB The Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB has two tempered glass panels, and One glass panel is located on the side of the case and another panel situated on the front of the PC case. This case has a total of four Stella HP ARGB CF and one Sigma HP 120 mm case fan, which provides above-average internal ventilation. This case is currently priced at 83€.



Armis AR6X TG RGB Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB is equipped with a front and side panel made of tempered glass, the four Corona HP RGB 120 mm axial fans with ring-type RGB lighting lends this chassis a more discrete look. In the upper segment of the case has a Sigma HP 120 mm fan, this ensures a great airflow at a maximum speed of 1,200 rotations per minute. Thanks to the included Advanced Aurora Sync EVO PWM ARGB controller, and this controller allows you to control the RPM easily. This case is priced the same as the Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB, which is priced at 83€.



Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB This pitch-black chassis is illuminated by a long strip that is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs. The Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB has all the features of the Armis AR6 series. The Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB has a large number of features while costing just 65€.

