SilentiumPC has Announced the Astrum AT6V TG Series Cases

SilentiumPC, the European manufacturer of CPU coolers and PC cases has announced the Astrum AT6V series. This new member of its case family aimed at gamers with high ambitions. These cases not only offer a fantastic outer design, but this case also offers amazing compatibility with inner components. One amazing feature is the sophisticated Natissis two-chamber internal structure, which allows this case to offer maximum compatibility and supports a wide range of components choices.

This Astrum AT6V PC case series has two cases, the Astrum AT6V TG and the Astrum AT6V EVO TG ARGB, these cases look incredibly similar. Both of these cases utilize the Natissis two-chamber internal structure, this structure allows both Astrum AT6V models to easily fit E-ATX, ATX, mATX and Mini-ITX motherboards as well as graphics cards with a maximum length of up to 360 mm.

These cases also offer support for air coolers with a height of up to 162 mm or AIO waters coolers with radiators from 120 to 360 can be installed. Radiators can be located in one of four different positions in the case, depending on the size.

Astrum AT6V TB

This is the base model of the new PC case series, this case features a modern design and a tempered glass side-panel and an aerodynamic mesh front, makes for an overall look that will appeal to gamers.

This case comes three Sigma HP 120 mm fans are concealed behind the innovative mesh front. An additional fan is located at the rear of the case to act as an exhaust, this additional case fan allows for fantastic airflow. This case has an included PWM controller, the fan speed of all the fans can be conveniently monitored and adjusted using the mainboard's PWM fan controller.

Astrum AT6V EVO TG ARGB

This case is the higher-end version of the Astrum AT6V TB, this case features an eye-catching ARGB lighting system, and is properly highlight the components built into it! This case features the newly developed edge lit glass panel with addressable RGB LEDs, this allows this case to offer unique visual effects.

This case also comes with installed with three Stella HP ARGB CF 120 mm fans in the front of the case, and another Stella HP ARGB CF 120 mm fan located in the back of the PC case.

Pricing and Availability

SilentiumPC Astrum AT6V TG is currently available and is priced at 69,00 €, and the SilentiumPC Astrum AT6V EVO TG ARGB case is also available and is priced at 95,00 €.