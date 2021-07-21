Shin Megami Tensei v New Characters, Battle Features Showcased in New Footage

New Shin Megami Tensei V gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing characters, new battle features, and more.

The new footage, shown during the first episode of the Shin Megami Tensei V New program, showcased some new characters like Tao Isonokami and Yuzuru Atsuta.

The news program's first episode also revealed some additional details on Magatsuhi Skills, powerful attacks that deal massive damage which can only be unleashed after filling the Magatsuhi Gauge. Enemies can also use these skills as well, adding more depth to the feature.

During the Shin Megami Tensei V News program first episode, which is available in full below, it has also been confirmed that downloadable maps are in the works. These maps will allow players to earn additional Macca and EXP, like in Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. The full English transcript for the video below can be found on Gematsu.

Shin Megami Tensei V launches on November 12th in North America and Europe exclusively on Nintendo Switch.