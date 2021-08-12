Shin Megami Tensei V New Bethel Trailer Features a Mix of Story and Gameplay

After many years of development, ATLUS is finally polishing Shin Megami Tensei V for its upcoming November 12th release date, when the roleplaying game will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console. Today, ATLUS has also published a new trailer titled 'Bethel' which features a mix of story and gameplay scenes.

At launch, Shin Megami Tensei V will support Japanese/English voiceover and English, French, Italian, Spanish, German subtitles. Pre-ordering the game from select retailers such as Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy will reward customers with a SteelBook edition.