Shin Megami Tensei V New Bethel Trailer Features a Mix of Story and Gameplay
After many years of development, ATLUS is finally polishing Shin Megami Tensei V for its upcoming November 12th release date, when the roleplaying game will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console. Today, ATLUS has also published a new trailer titled 'Bethel' which features a mix of story and gameplay scenes.
At launch, Shin Megami Tensei V will support Japanese/English voiceover and English, French, Italian, Spanish, German subtitles. Pre-ordering the game from select retailers such as Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy will reward customers with a SteelBook edition.
When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.
He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at...but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.
With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.
Key features include:
- Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world
- Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last
- Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle
- Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series
