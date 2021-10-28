Shin Megami Tensei V’s Latest Trailer Shows a City in Ruins

ATLUS has posted a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This new trailer shows what's left of Tokyo in a post-apocalyptic environment that the protagonist will have to confront. The protagonist will have to be part of a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world and venture through the realm of Da'at to forge his own path.

You can watch the trailer below:

At launch, Shin Megami Tensei V will support Japanese/English voiceover and English, French, Italian, Spanish, German subtitles. In the game, players take the role of a protagonist whose faced with a grisly murder in modern-day Tokyo. He later awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at...but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.

Key features include:

Unfold a story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue the light, or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions. However, if you make one mistake it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Shin Megami Tensei V is going to be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 12. The game will be released physically and digitally and pre-orders are currently live. Players who purchase the game through Amazon, Gamestop, and Best Buy will be able to receive an exclusive Steelbook version of the game while supplies last.