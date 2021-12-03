Shin Megami Tensei V 1.0.2 Update Is Now Live; Introduces New Camera Options and More
A new Shin Megami Tensei V update is now live on Nintendo Switch, introducing new camera and brightness options, and more.
Update 1.0.2 brings, as revealed last week, new options to adjust the camera and screen brightness, as well as a gameplay tweak for the Demon King's Castle: 3rd Stratum location and some other, unspecified minor fixes.
Catch the full Shin Megami Tensei V update notes below.
- Adds Optional features
- Option to adjust the field of view during exploration: 11 levels (MIN: default, MEDIUM, MAX, and more)
- Option to adjust screen brightness: 11 levels (MIN, MEDIUM: default, MAX, and more)
- You can adjust the brightness to suit your playing environment as well as your own preferences. Please note that the screen may become too bright in certain areas, or when using certain skills, with the MAX setting.
- Reduces the number of gimmicks for successive jumps after the leyline in Demon King’s Castle: 3rd Stratum
- Other minor fixes
Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about one of the best JRPGs released this year by checking out my review.
Featuring a new approach to exploration and extremely solid gameplay, Shin Megami Tensei V masterfully balances innovation and tradition to offer an excellent JRPG experience. While the technical issues can get in the way, the game's quality is so high that most will be willing to look past them, as the game is one of the best entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in 2021.
