Shin Megami Tensei V 1.0.2 Update Is Now Live; Introduces New Camera Options and More

A new Shin Megami Tensei V update is now live on Nintendo Switch, introducing new camera and brightness options, and more.

Update 1.0.2 brings, as revealed last week, new options to adjust the camera and screen brightness, as well as a gameplay tweak for the Demon King's Castle: 3rd Stratum location and some other, unspecified minor fixes.

Adds Optional features Option to adjust the field of view during exploration: 11 levels (MIN: default, MEDIUM, MAX, and more) Option to adjust screen brightness: 11 levels (MIN, MEDIUM: default, MAX, and more)

You can adjust the brightness to suit your playing environment as well as your own preferences. Please note that the screen may become too bright in certain areas, or when using certain skills, with the MAX setting.

Reduces the number of gimmicks for successive jumps after the leyline in Demon King’s Castle: 3rd Stratum

Other minor fixes

Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about one of the best JRPGs released this year by checking out my review.