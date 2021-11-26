Shin Megami Tensei V Next Update to Introduce New Camera and Screen Brightness Options and More

A new Shin Megami Tensei V update is in the works, Atlus confirmed today on its official Japanese website.

The new update, which will go live on a yet to be confirmed date, will introduce new camera and screen brightness options for field exploration as well as a light tweak for the Demon's King Castle: 3rd Stratum location.

Official English notes for the upcoming update have yet to be shared. You can find machine translated notes below.

Optional function addition Adjusting the camera viewing angle / screen brightness in the field

Reduced the number of gimmicks for continuous jumps after the dragon vein "Maou Castle 3rd Floor Corridor"

Other minor corrections

Shin Megami Tensei V is among the best role-playing games released this year. While the combat formula hasn't seen dramatic change, the new approach to exploration makes the game feel unlike any other previous entry in the series, as I highlighted in my review.

Featuring a new approach to exploration and extremely solid gameplay, Shin Megami Tensei V masterfully balances innovation and tradition to offer an excellent JRPG experience. While the technical issues can get in the way, the game's quality is so high that most will be willing to look past them, as Shin Megami Tensei V is one of the best entries in the series and one of the best JRPGs released in 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.