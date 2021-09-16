Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Gets a Release Date and a Meaty Chunk of Puzzling Gameplay

A mystery is afoot, or at least it will be soon, as Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has locked down a holiday release date. Developer Frogwares has also released a new deep dive gameplay video, which provides a peek at Sherlock’s “Mind Palace” where he formulates theories, your upgradeable mansion hub, and combat (which, thankfully, can be skipped altogether if you want to stick to the mysteries). You can check out a new release date trailer, below.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Hands-On Preview – Sharp Eyes, Bright Mind

And here’s that gameplay deep dive…

Need to know more about Sherlock Holmes Chapter One? Do check out Wccftech’s hands-on impressions and the following key features…

The Man Before: As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you'll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We've never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you're living it.

Global Investigation: You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace.

And Stay Down: Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there's something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean.

A Different Jon: Before John Watson, there was a different Jon - your best friend. But who is he, really?

A Darkening Tide: Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult.

Truth and Lies: There are two sides to every story, and the proud islanders have their own ideas about truth and justice. It's up to you to decide whether uncovering the truth will do more harm than good—and how that will shape the man you'll become.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on November 16. The game is coming to Xbox One and PS4 “at a later date.”