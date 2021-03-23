Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Shows Off Investigations and Fisticuffs in its Gameplay Reveal

Frogwares announced Sherlock Holmes Chapter One almost a year ago, and yet, actual in-game footage of the origin story has been hard to come by. Well, that changes today, as we finally have a full gameplay trailer for Sherlock’s latest adventure, courtesy of IGN. Of course, we see plenty of dead bodies and investigation scenes, but we also see Sherlock booting it around the game’s new Mediterranean locale, getting into fights, and showing off his shooting skills. There’s also a bit with an elephant that we definitely need more information on. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Nacon Responds to Piracy Allegations on The Sinking City – Further Legal Action Ahead?

Looking pretty fun! Early teasers made the game appear rather morose, but it seems the tone is actually a bit lighter than expected. Need to know more? Here’s a list of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One’s key features:

The Man Before: As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it.

As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it. Global Investigation: You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace.

You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace. And Stay Down: Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean.

Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean. A Different Jon: Before John Watson, there was a different Jon - your best friend. But who is he, really?

Before John Watson, there was a different Jon - your best friend. But who is he, really? A Darkening Tide: Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult.

Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult. Truth and Lies: There are two sides to every story, and the proud islanders have their own ideas about truth and justice. It’s up to you to decide whether uncovering the truth will do more harm than good—and how that will shape the man you’ll become.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One comes to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and unspecified “next-gen consoles” sometime this year.