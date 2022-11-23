Sherlock Holmes The Awakened New Trailer Includes Mentions of the Ukrainian Studio’s Hardships

During yesterday's Golden Joystick Awards, Ukrainian developer Frogwares shared a new trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, the remake of their 2007 game. As part of the trailer, the studio also shared an update on the studio's recent hardships caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sergiy Oganesyan, Head of Publishing at Frogwares, stated:

The recent weeks have been really tough on the team mentally with all the missile and suicide drone strikes hitting Kyiv. So it was a nice bit of respite to find out our game will be featured in this year's Golden Joystick Awards. Much thanks to them for giving our team a moment of happiness and pride in this chaos.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will be released either in February or March 2023, according to the studio, barring any further unforeseen problems caused by external factors.

Experience a nerve-racking Lovecraftian adventure, rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and gameplay. Become Sherlock Holmes, and find yourself at the heart of the terrifying Cthulhu Mythos as you investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in Europe and the US.

A Lovecraft meets Sherlock Holmes crossover, The Awakened puts you up against the legendary Cthulhu Mythos. Investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently linked to a dark cult that worships an Ancient God. Whatever their plan is, you must put a stop to it… or face unspeakable consequences.

For the first time in his life, Sherlock is truly afraid. A man of rationale and reason, he faces an otherworldly entity that defies all logic, and this discovery is as enlightening as it is shattering. The pursuit of the truth pushes Sherlock to the verge of madness, and it’s the only story that Watson will never publish. Taking place in 1884, The Awakened lifts the curtain on how Sherlock and John, mere roommates at the time, became the world-famous crime-solving duo.