[UPDATE: Confirmed] PlayStation Plus Leaked Video Confirms December Titles

By Francesco De Meo
PlayStation Plus

[Update] Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus December games, which include Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains.

[Original Story] The PlayStation Plus December titles have yet to be revealed, but a leaked video and tweets from PlayStation Spain and Germany confirmed them before the official announcement.

In a new leaked video shared by PlayStation Portal, it is revealed that Godfall, Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains are indeed the December PlayStation Plus games, as originally revealed last week by reliable leaker billbil-kun. Deleted tweets from PlayStation Spain and PlayStation Germany also confirm that three PS VR bonus titles will also be offered.

Of the three PlayStation Plus December titles, Mortal Shell is probably the most interesting, although Lego DC Super-Villains can provide some solid fun, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Lego DC Super-Villains doesn’t shake things up that much, but it doesn’t break anything either. Ultimately, above-average level design and a dizzying amount of DC content mostly make up for the game’s bland action and lack of polish. Lego DC Super-Villains might not have the chops to take over the world, but it may conquer a surprising amount of your family’s free time.

With the leaked video and tweets now out, it won't take long for the PlayStation Plus December official announcement to come in. We will update the post as soon as it does, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

