Shadow Cloud Service Announces New Subscription Tiers, Partnership with LG

Blade, the French startup founded in 2015 to create the Shadow cloud streaming service for games, announced a new tiered subscription model to make the service even more accessible to gamers.

● Tier 1: Shadow Boost – at $11.99 per month, this highly accessible offer allows subscribers to play all the latest games from any device.

● Tier 2: Shadow Ultra – at $24.99 per month, gamers are offered the possibility to play with

superior graphic performances in 4K, up to 144 FPS in Full HD with Ray Tracing compatibility. This offer provides the power of a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, but also the power of a better processor, more RAM and more storage.

● Tier 3: Shadow Infinite – at $39.99 per month, Infinite grants the most demanding gamers, streamers and creators direct access to one of the best configurations available on the market: a dream computer including Ray Tracing combined with the top graphics card at the moment (RTX Titan), and 1TB of storage. With this line-up, users will be able to play all the latest games in 4K.

There's more, though, as there is a closed beta VR Exploration Program launching in the US to enable VR gaming via the cloud, something that hasn't been done so far. Additionally, the Shadow app has been redesigned to provide a more intuitive interface.

Last but not least, there's a new strategic partnership with LG Electronics, which took an equity stake in Shadow. This partnership brings the total funds raised by Shadow to $110M and prepares for further growth, including the upcoming launch in South Korea.

Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division of the Business Solutions Company, said:

LG is very focused on elevating customer value through cloud-based services. We look forward to collaborating with Shadow’s high-performance cloud PC platform to deliver the best and differentiated experience for consumers.

Jérôme Arnaud, CEO of Shadow, added:

We’re excited to offer an expanded Shadow experience to even more users throughout the United States. With Shadow’s new subscription options, enhanced features, and a stunning new app, we’re completely changing the gaming experience.

