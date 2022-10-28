SHADOW Reveals POWER UPGRADE, A Cloud-Based Gaming Platform Powered By AMD EPYC & NVIDIA RTX

SHADOW, a cloud-computing company, unveils its newest venture, Power Upgrade, which aims to assist users seeking enhanced performance with their leading cloud services. The company currently offers Power Upgrade in limited supply in Europe and North American regions.

SHADOW ushers new cloud gaming & computing ground in the form of Power Upgrade, powered by AMD EPYC & NVIDIA RTX

With Google halting support and discontinuing their cloud-based gaming platform, Stadia, earlier this month, SHADOW recognizes the demand for gamers looking for an alternative service where they can play their favorite games using a powerful PC remotely.

Image source: SHADOW.

SHADOW's new Power Upgrade features an AMD EPYC 7543P processor with four cores across eight threads. The graphics card available to users via the cloud at launch will be the NVIDIA RTX A4500, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070-class GPU designed for professionals and cloud computing. Users will have access to 16GB of RAM and an embedded fiber connection of 1Gbps.

Pricing of the new Power Upgrade service from SHADOW will be $14.99/month on top of the Shadow subscription fee for their service, which is $29.99. While the price may seem high, the services grant access to high-powered PCs made for cloud computing and gaming. Users will also have options to add additional storage up to 5 TB through separate tiered plans.

While the service is currently in limited quantities, more Power Upgrade openings will be available next month. SHADOW ensures consumers that more systems will be added consistently in the future. SHADOW's services are available to over 120 million additional users this year.

It has been 4 years since we last proposed a new configuration due to component shortages and other issues. The release of the Power Update is the symbol of the new chapter SHADOW is entering: we want to offer new products, new features and meet all the expectations of our customers. Most of all, we delivered what we announced back in May. We are particularly proud and excited about it all and can’t wait for customers to tell us what they think about the Power Upgrade. — Eric Sèle, CEO of SHADOW

Interested consumers seeking cloud gaming services can read the company's Power Upgrade FAQ page and check their Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, Discord, and Reddit for more information.

