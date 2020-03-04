GeForce NOW Adds Five Games: DOA6, Nioh, RTK XIV and More

GeForce NOW recently made the news for games that were removed, such as Activision Blizzard's, Bethesda's, and most recently The Long Dark by Hinterland Games. NVIDIA did promise to add new games, though, and yesterday they added five titles to the GeForce NOW library: Deadliest Catch: The Game, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (which just launched on Steam Early Access), and the following three from Koei Tecmo that we previously reviewed on Wccftech.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV - 7/10

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV represents a marked improvement on recent outings from the franchise, offering great strategic gameplay and strong characterisation. All of this is done with a strong focus on ease of access, made easier by a clean UI that allows people to pick it up easy. There are downsides, however. With adequate at best, though often poor AI and a collection of bugs, some that are game-breaking, there is still room for improvement and a dire need for patches to fix the bugs and optimisation issues.

Dead or Alive 6 - 8/10

Dead or Alive 6 has a great fighting system and a bunch of small extras that enhance the experience. Is it better than Dead or Alive 5? That's harder to determine. As it stands this is an awesome fighting game, but the character roster feels a bit light and the story is predictably rubbish. At least the games I played in the Online Ranked mode were incredibly solid, which is sure to please fighting game fans.

Nioh: Complete Edition is a great game. That much should be expected as the original release was. However, much like all Koei Tecmo PC ports, this release suffers from some glaring omissions and limitations. Fortunately, Team Ninja have already announced some patches to start improving the release.