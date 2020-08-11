Second Extinction to Launch Next Month in Early Access, 2021 on Xbox Series X

Second Extinction, the cooperative first-person shooter game set in a post-apocalyptic world where mutated dinosaurs have seized Earth back from humans, has been confirmed to be launching in an 'early access' state this Fall (next month, to be more precise).

The following message was sent out today through the official newsletter, also confirming that Second Extinction will debut next year on the Xbox Series X, too.

Second Extinction Interview – Xbox One Won’t Hold Us Back; No Crossplay with PC at Launch

The realization that this approach suits the community-driven nature of our game was a little late-in-the-day, but we are excited about how it will make Second Extinction the best possible experience. Early Access means that the original plan for a Summer beta is now out the window - it would simply get in the way of our efforts to get to Early Access in the Fall. We would like to offer you some compensation, however, so please enjoy the following as an apology - and a way to look like a badass on the battlefield this September: A. Amir’s Track Star skin

B. Assault Rifle White Flame weapon skin These will be provided on the day we enter EA alongside the original referral incentives, which can be seen here: https://www.secondextinctiongame.com/warsupport Oh and by the way Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Series X in 2021. We appreciate your time, patience, and understanding on this journey with us, and hope to see you fighting in the dinosaur apocalypse.

This is a change in plans compared to the previously scheduled Summer beta that was supposed to come right before a full launch.

The developers at Systemic Reaction (which we've interviewed about the game not too long ago) have also shared with IGN the first details and debut trailer for the War Effort meta-game feature that will be in Second Extinction.

Product Owner Julianne Harty stated: