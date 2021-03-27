Second Extinction to Launch April 28th on Game Pass for PC & Consoles
Second Extinction, the cooperative first-person shooter game released by Systemic Reaction a few months ago on Steam Early Access, will land on Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) on April 28th via Xbox Game Preview.
Second Extinction pits teams of up to three players against swarms of bloodthirsty dinos in fast-paced battles across Earth’s post-apocalyptic wastelands. Squad up with a range of powerful weapons and fight on your own or with friends against monstrous dinosaurs long thought extinct — now mutated and deadlier than ever! The War Effort is Second Extinction’s community-driven global metagame: by completing missions and activities around the world, you’ll directly impact the threat level and challenges players face.
Xbox and Microsoft Store players will have full access to all the content currently available in Second Extinction on Steam Early Access, where it first released last fall. Since then, the game has continued to grow through frequent content updates guided by community feedback, introducing new weapons, challenges, dino mutations, War Effort emergence events, gameplay improvements and more.
So far, the Steam community's reception has been mildly positive for the game, with 75% positive overall user reviews and 76% positive recent user reviews.
According to the recently released roadmap, the developers are planning to add crossplay between Xbox and PC at some point in September, alongside a Horde mode, a new Operative character, and some sort of in-game communication tool.
For our take on Second Extinction, check out Kai's preview.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter