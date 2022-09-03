Seasonic & Silverstone Next-Gen ATX 3.0 & Gen 5 Ready PSU’s Unveiled, Starting at $230 US For 1000W

With next-gen CPU & GPU platforms hitting shelves in Q4 2022, PSU makers such as Seasonic & Silverstone are prepping up their next-gen ATX 3.0 and Gen 5-ready products to offer the best-in-class compatibility and support for the latest hardware's power needs.

Seasonic & Silverstone Ready With Next-Gen ATX 3.0 & Gen 5 PSU's, Fulfilling High-Power Needs of Upcoming GPUs

The ATX 3.0 and Gen 5.0 (12VHPWR) standard is designed to fully support net-generation CPU & GPU platforms and tackle the 3x power spikes that the new hardware would create. As such, the PSU industry is gearing up for the launch of their next-gen products that will fulfill your PC's power needs for years to come.

Seasonic's PS Vertex Series PSU has been pictured. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)

Starting off with Seasonic, the company is producing its latest "PS Vertex" series lineup which will range from 1000W to 1200W units and come in both 80+ Gold and up to 80+ Platinum series. The PSUs conform to the ATX 3.0 standards and feature a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connector, delivering up to 600 Watts of power to the GPU. Seasonic's 80+ Platinum series features a fully modular design while the 80+ Gold series is partially modular.

As for prices, US outlets, Tech-America and Provantage have listed the products already. The units start at $231 & 258 US for the 1000W Gold and 1000W Platinum, respectively. The 1200W units are listed at $267 and $304 US for the 80+ Gold and 80+ Platinum designs, respectively. Based on the pictures discovered by Harukaze5719, we can see that the PSU comes with a black colored chassis and has a large fan to dissipate air. There are no flashy RGB or colorful accents on the PSU which is definitely a plus.

Seasonic PS Vertex ATX 3.0 / Gen 5.0 PSU Series Listing at Provantage (Credits: Harukaze5719):

Seasonic PS Vertex ATX 3.0 / Gen 5.0 PSU Series Listing at Tech-America (Credits: Momomo_US):

Moving over to Silverstone, the company has announced its latest HELA 850R Platinum PSU which has been certified by Cybenetics and comes in an 850W 80+ Platinum design that is fully compliant with the ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standard. The PSU is a standard ATX form factor design and comes with super flexible black-flat cables, All Japanese Electrolytic capacitors, and 24/7 power output (continuous) at 50C operating temperature.

100% modular cables

Super flexible black flat cables

All Japanese electrolytic capacitors

Supports 12VHPWR PCIe connector with ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5 standard

24/7 continuous power output with 50℃ operating temperature

180° angled SATA connectors designed for stack-mounted hard drives

Silent running 135mm fan with 0 dBA minimum, equipped with semi-fanless switch function

Meanwhile, ASUS also seems to be working on its ROG LOKI SFX-L PSU lineup which will come in 1000W 80+ Platinum design in both white and black colored models. GreatWall is the OEM behind the LOKI series and the units have been certified by Cybenetics. The PSU will come in more flavors with different wattages but 1000W seems to be the only option that is going to be available during launch.

ASUS's ROG Loki SFX-L series PSUs are designed for small form factor PCs and conform to the new ATX 3.0 and Gen 5.0 standards. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)

With that said, if you're planning to build a new gaming PC with either an RTX 4090 or an RX 7900 XT, you better make sure to get a PSU within the respective wattage range on the ATX 3.0 standard. Currently, several PSU makers such as MSI, ASUS, Gigabyte, FSP Group Thermaltake & Cooler Master have announced their PCIe Gen 5 & ATX 3.0 compliant designs.