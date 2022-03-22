FSP Group Upgrades Its Hydro G & Hydro PTM Pro Power Supplies To PCIe Gen 5 Standard, Feature 16-Pin Connectors

FSP Group has announced that they have upgraded their Hydro G & Hydro PTM Pro power supplies to the new PCIe Gen 5 standard.

FSP Group's Hydro G & Hydro PTM Pro Power Supplies Upgraded To PCIe Gen 5 Standard With Newly Added 16-Pin Connector

Press Release: FSP Group, the leading manufacturer of high-performance power supplies today, announces product compliance with INTEL PSDG ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 for the ultimate performance enhancement.

The retail models of FSP's consumer-based power supply range are getting a major overhaul with the addition of INTEL Power design guide ATX3.0 and PCIe5.0 specification compliance, packing more power and stability that is tailor-made for high demand systems. Traditional power supplies need three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. FSP looks to address this drawback with their latest iteration of PSUs, unlocking seamless integration with all the latest hardware in the market.

The newly upgraded power supplies from FSP Hydro G PRO 850W/1000W series and Hydro PTM PRO 850W/1000W/1200W series carry the PCIe 5.0 CEM (12VHPWR) interface and the corresponding 12+4 Pin cable. Experience unparalleled performance boost with more than 600W of power, ideal for the latest power-hungry GPUs in the market highly beneficial for better overclock numbers with stable power delivery.

FSP announces that the upgraded PSU versions will come with clear visual labeling on their packaging to let users easily identify the upgraded version from older models and the obvious changes in the modular ports in the unit itself.

FSP is determined to meet the needs of the current and future generation of high-end graphic cards and to provide high-quality and stable power for any hardware in the market. Enjoy unhindered gaming experiences supported with FSP’s globally renowned product quality and durability. There's no word on availability and pricing yet but expect it to be close to next-gen platform launch.