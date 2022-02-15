  ⋮  

Cooler Master Intros V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum PSU Series With Next-Gen PCIe 5.0 Connector & Up To 1300W

By Hassan Mujtaba
Cooler Master has announced its brand new V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum series PSUs which feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.

Cooler Master's Next-Gen V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum PSUs Unveiled: Next-Gen PCIe 5.0 Connectors Up To 1300W

The flagship V-series PSU is the V1300 Platinum which features a brand new 30th Anniversary Edition design and rocks an 80 Plus platinum efficiency rating at 1300W full load. The PSU has Japanese 100% capacitors and a high operating temperature of up to 50C. But that's not all, the PSU comes with a hardware base single/multi-rail switch and improved PCIe cable conductivity, allowing up to 16AWG PCI-e cables which are thicker than the standard 18AWG cables & offer up to 10A versus 7A. The PSU is a fully modular design and will feature a 10-year warranty.

The V Platinum series used to provide high-end performance for all types of PC users. Now it returning as a 30th Anniversary Edition. This vanguard of power supply innovation and development offers an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification, full-modular cabling, 100% Japanese capacitors, a high operating temperature of 50℃, and a hardware based single/multi rail switch. Add on the 10 year warranty and you have a PSU that won’t disappoint even the most seasoned system integrators and PC builders. For highly efficient, quiet operation, you simply can’t go wrong with the V Platinum.

via Cooler Master

Product Name Cooler Master V1300 Platinum 30th Anniversary
Product Number MPZ-D001-AFBAPV
ATX Version ATX 12V Ver. 3.42
PFC Active PFC
Input Voltage 110~240V
Input Current 15-8A
Input Frequency 50~60Hz
Dimensions (L x W x H) 190 x 150 x 86mm
Fan Size 135mm
Fan Bearing FDB
Efficiency >92% @ Typical Load
80 PLUS Rating 80 PLUS Platinum
ErP 2014 Lot 3 Yes
MTBF >100,000 hours
Protections OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection
Regulatory TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, RCM, BSMI, KC, UKCA
Connectors ATX 24 Pin 1x (650mm)
EPS 4+4 Pin 1x (680mm)
EPS 8 Pin 1x (750mm)
SATA 3x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) 1x (550 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (16 connectors)
Peripheral 4 Pin 2x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (8 connectors)
FDD 1x (120mm)
PCI-e 6+2 Pin 6x (650 + 120mm) (12 connectors)

In addition to the V1300, Cooler Master has also introduced its brand new V SFX-L Platinum Series PSUs which feature a design catered towards the SFF market. The new modular design comes with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency and comes in 1100W/1300W flavors. Both models are equipped with a 120mm fan and also feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.

The V SFX-L Platinum delivers the high quality experience you’ve come to expect from the V series in SFX-L form factor. Enjoy the same great features with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, full-modular cabling, an 120mm fan, 16AWG PCIe high performance cables, and a 10 year warranty. But now you can have this first highest power density of SFX-L PSU in a mini-ITX case. With the V SFX-L Platinum, the V series is now viable for cases ranging from mini-ITX all the way up through E-ATX systems. And with the included bracket this unit is compatible with all of them.

via Cooler Master

Product Name Cooler Master V1100 SFX Platinum V1300 SFX Platinum
Product Number MPZ-B001-SFAP-B MPZ-D001-SFBP-B
ATX Version SFX 12V Ver. 3.42
PFC Active PFC
Input Voltage 100~240V 200~240V
Input Current 14~6.5A 7.7A (Max)
Input Frequency 50~60Hz
Dimensions (L x W x H) 100 x 125 x 63.5mm
Fan Size 92mm
Fan Bearing FDB
Efficiency >92% @ Typical Load
80 PLUS Rating 80 PLUS Platinum
ErP 2014 Lot 3 Yes
Operating Temperature 0~50C
Power Good Signal 100-150ms
Hold Up Time >16ms
MTBF >100,000 hours
Protections OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection
Regulatory TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, CB, UKCA
Connectors ATX 24 Pin 1x (300mm)
EPS 4+4 Pin 1x (450mm)
EPS 8 Pin 1x (450mm)
SATA 2x (100 + 150 + 150 + 150mm) (8 connectors)
Peripheral 4 Pin 1x (100 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (4 connectors)
PCI-e 6+2 Pin 3x (400 + 120mm) (6 connectors)
PCI-e Gen 5.0 1x (400mm)

The manufacturer hasn't mentioned the exact launch date or prices of these parts but expect them to hit retail in the coming weeks.

