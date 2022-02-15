Cooler Master Intros V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum PSU Series With Next-Gen PCIe 5.0 Connector & Up To 1300W

Cooler Master has announced its brand new V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum series PSUs which feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.

The flagship V-series PSU is the V1300 Platinum which features a brand new 30th Anniversary Edition design and rocks an 80 Plus platinum efficiency rating at 1300W full load. The PSU has Japanese 100% capacitors and a high operating temperature of up to 50C. But that's not all, the PSU comes with a hardware base single/multi-rail switch and improved PCIe cable conductivity, allowing up to 16AWG PCI-e cables which are thicker than the standard 18AWG cables & offer up to 10A versus 7A. The PSU is a fully modular design and will feature a 10-year warranty.

The V Platinum series used to provide high-end performance for all types of PC users. Now it returning as a 30th Anniversary Edition. This vanguard of power supply innovation and development offers an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification, full-modular cabling, 100% Japanese capacitors, a high operating temperature of 50℃, and a hardware based single/multi rail switch. Add on the 10 year warranty and you have a PSU that won’t disappoint even the most seasoned system integrators and PC builders. For highly efficient, quiet operation, you simply can’t go wrong with the V Platinum. via Cooler Master











Product Name Cooler Master V1300 Platinum 30th Anniversary Product Number MPZ-D001-AFBAPV ATX Version ATX 12V Ver. 3.42 PFC Active PFC Input Voltage 110~240V Input Current 15-8A Input Frequency 50~60Hz Dimensions (L x W x H) 190 x 150 x 86mm Fan Size 135mm Fan Bearing FDB Efficiency >92% @ Typical Load 80 PLUS Rating 80 PLUS Platinum ErP 2014 Lot 3 Yes MTBF >100,000 hours Protections OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection Regulatory TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, RCM, BSMI, KC, UKCA Connectors ATX 24 Pin 1x (650mm) EPS 4+4 Pin 1x (680mm) EPS 8 Pin 1x (750mm) SATA 3x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) 1x (550 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (16 connectors) Peripheral 4 Pin 2x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (8 connectors) FDD 1x (120mm) PCI-e 6+2 Pin 6x (650 + 120mm) (12 connectors)

In addition to the V1300, Cooler Master has also introduced its brand new V SFX-L Platinum Series PSUs which feature a design catered towards the SFF market. The new modular design comes with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency and comes in 1100W/1300W flavors. Both models are equipped with a 120mm fan and also feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.

The V SFX-L Platinum delivers the high quality experience you’ve come to expect from the V series in SFX-L form factor. Enjoy the same great features with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, full-modular cabling, an 120mm fan, 16AWG PCIe high performance cables, and a 10 year warranty. But now you can have this first highest power density of SFX-L PSU in a mini-ITX case. With the V SFX-L Platinum, the V series is now viable for cases ranging from mini-ITX all the way up through E-ATX systems. And with the included bracket this unit is compatible with all of them. via Cooler Master

























Product Name Cooler Master V1100 SFX Platinum V1300 SFX Platinum Product Number MPZ-B001-SFAP-B MPZ-D001-SFBP-B ATX Version SFX 12V Ver. 3.42 PFC Active PFC Input Voltage 100~240V 200~240V Input Current 14~6.5A 7.7A (Max) Input Frequency 50~60Hz Dimensions (L x W x H) 100 x 125 x 63.5mm Fan Size 92mm Fan Bearing FDB Efficiency >92% @ Typical Load 80 PLUS Rating 80 PLUS Platinum ErP 2014 Lot 3 Yes Operating Temperature 0~50C Power Good Signal 100-150ms Hold Up Time >16ms MTBF >100,000 hours Protections OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection Regulatory TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, CB, UKCA Connectors ATX 24 Pin 1x (300mm) EPS 4+4 Pin 1x (450mm) EPS 8 Pin 1x (450mm) SATA 2x (100 + 150 + 150 + 150mm) (8 connectors) Peripheral 4 Pin 1x (100 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (4 connectors) PCI-e 6+2 Pin 3x (400 + 120mm) (6 connectors) PCI-e Gen 5.0 1x (400mm)

The manufacturer hasn't mentioned the exact launch date or prices of these parts but expect them to hit retail in the coming weeks.