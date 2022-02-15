Cooler Master Intros V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum PSU Series With Next-Gen PCIe 5.0 Connector & Up To 1300W
Cooler Master has announced its brand new V SFX-L & V1300 Platinum series PSUs which feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.
The flagship V-series PSU is the V1300 Platinum which features a brand new 30th Anniversary Edition design and rocks an 80 Plus platinum efficiency rating at 1300W full load. The PSU has Japanese 100% capacitors and a high operating temperature of up to 50C. But that's not all, the PSU comes with a hardware base single/multi-rail switch and improved PCIe cable conductivity, allowing up to 16AWG PCI-e cables which are thicker than the standard 18AWG cables & offer up to 10A versus 7A. The PSU is a fully modular design and will feature a 10-year warranty.
The V Platinum series used to provide high-end performance for all types of PC users. Now it returning as a 30th Anniversary Edition. This vanguard of power supply innovation and development offers an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification, full-modular cabling, 100% Japanese capacitors, a high operating temperature of 50℃, and a hardware based single/multi rail switch. Add on the 10 year warranty and you have a PSU that won’t disappoint even the most seasoned system integrators and PC builders. For highly efficient, quiet operation, you simply can’t go wrong with the V Platinum.
|Product Name
|Cooler Master V1300 Platinum 30th Anniversary
|Product Number
|MPZ-D001-AFBAPV
|ATX Version
|ATX 12V Ver. 3.42
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Input Voltage
|110~240V
|Input Current
|15-8A
|Input Frequency
|50~60Hz
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|190 x 150 x 86mm
|Fan Size
|135mm
|Fan Bearing
|FDB
|Efficiency
|>92% @ Typical Load
|80 PLUS Rating
|80 PLUS Platinum
|ErP 2014 Lot 3
|Yes
|MTBF
|>100,000 hours
|Protections
|OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection
|Regulatory
|TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, RCM, BSMI, KC, UKCA
|Connectors
|ATX 24 Pin
|1x (650mm)
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|1x (680mm)
|EPS 8 Pin
|1x (750mm)
|SATA
|3x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) 1x (550 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (16 connectors)
|Peripheral 4 Pin
|2x (500 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (8 connectors)
|FDD
|1x (120mm)
|PCI-e 6+2 Pin
|6x (650 + 120mm) (12 connectors)
In addition to the V1300, Cooler Master has also introduced its brand new V SFX-L Platinum Series PSUs which feature a design catered towards the SFF market. The new modular design comes with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency and comes in 1100W/1300W flavors. Both models are equipped with a 120mm fan and also feature the next-generation PCIe 5.0 connector.
The V SFX-L Platinum delivers the high quality experience you’ve come to expect from the V series in SFX-L form factor. Enjoy the same great features with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, full-modular cabling, an 120mm fan, 16AWG PCIe high performance cables, and a 10 year warranty. But now you can have this first highest power density of SFX-L PSU in a mini-ITX case. With the V SFX-L Platinum, the V series is now viable for cases ranging from mini-ITX all the way up through E-ATX systems. And with the included bracket this unit is compatible with all of them.
|Product Name
|Cooler Master V1100 SFX Platinum
|V1300 SFX Platinum
|Product Number
|MPZ-B001-SFAP-B
|MPZ-D001-SFBP-B
|ATX Version
|SFX 12V Ver. 3.42
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Input Voltage
|100~240V
|200~240V
|Input Current
|14~6.5A
|7.7A (Max)
|Input Frequency
|50~60Hz
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|100 x 125 x 63.5mm
|Fan Size
|92mm
|Fan Bearing
|FDB
|Efficiency
|>92% @ Typical Load
|80 PLUS Rating
|80 PLUS Platinum
|ErP 2014 Lot 3
|Yes
|Operating Temperature
|0~50C
|Power Good Signal
|100-150ms
|Hold Up Time
|>16ms
|MTBF
|>100,000 hours
|Protections
|OVP / OPP / SCP / OCP / UVP / OTP / Surge and Inrush Protection
|Regulatory
|TUV, cTUVus, CE, BSMI, FCC, CCC, EAC, CB, UKCA
|Connectors
|ATX 24 Pin
|1x (300mm)
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|1x (450mm)
|EPS 8 Pin
|1x (450mm)
|SATA
|2x (100 + 150 + 150 + 150mm) (8 connectors)
|Peripheral 4 Pin
|1x (100 + 120 + 120 + 120mm) (4 connectors)
|PCI-e 6+2 Pin
|3x (400 + 120mm) (6 connectors)
|PCI-e Gen 5.0
|1x (400mm)
The manufacturer hasn't mentioned the exact launch date or prices of these parts but expect them to hit retail in the coming weeks.
