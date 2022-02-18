Gigabyte reveals the company’s first PCIe Gen5 compatible power supply to increasing confusion

Gigabyte introduces their newest UDM1000GM PG5, a 1000W power supply unit (PSU) with 80+ Gold efficiency certification. The latest PSU from Gigabyte is more consolidated than most competitors' power supplies offering full modular connectivity. Gigabyte also included the next-gen PCIe Gen5 connectors, becoming the new standard for PSUs and working with the most recent graphics cards.

Gigabyte UD1000GM PG5 is the first PCIe Gen5 compatible power supply designed by the company.

PCIe 5.0 is the next-gen power supply standard and is in line with the previous generation's PCIe 4.0 standard. The bandwidth and transfer rates are twice as fast as the PCIe 4.0, permitting data to transmit at remarkably speedier speeds. PCIe 5.0 offers 32 GT/s and transfer rates of up to 3.94 GB/s. The specification is officially named the "12VHPWR" specification. The new PCIe standard has raised confusion in the manufacturer's market because they do not understand how it should be documented.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Founders Edition Graphics Cards Are PCIe Gen 5 Connector Ready





Gigabyte is one of the manufacturers that is baffling not only themselves but also their users. For instance, the new UD1000GM PG5 utilizes up to four different terminologies for the next-gen cable and connector:

PCIe Gen5 cable

12+4-pin cable

16-pin cable

12VHPWR

Gigabyte further confuses customers by using all four names and this description on their product page.

As for the power supply itself, it’s a new variant of the existing model. The new version replaces two 8-pin power connectors with a single 12+4-pin cable.

While all of these titles are correct for the technology, adding that many names will complicate matters when users try to purchase the newest power supply architecture from Gigabyte.

VideoCardz notates that there are already 6pin, 6+2-pin, 8-pin, and 12-pin when it comes to power supply cable types. The next generation from the 12-pin would be the adopted 16-pin cable connection. The 16-pin cable may have 16 connection pins, but it is a mixture of 12 main power connectors and 4 data cables. The cable and connection comply with PCI Express standards and include added security to the link, allowing for power consumption levels as high as 600W.

Gigabyte has yet to reveal the launch date or estimated pricing for the new UDM1000GM PG5 power supply unit. However, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards on the horizon, which utilize the PCIe Gen5 connection, manufacturers such as ASUS, MSI, and CoolerMaster are already introducing their versions of power supplies for the following generation.

Source: Gigabyte