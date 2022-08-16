Menu
Sci-Fi Sandbox MMORPG Dual Universe Launches Next Month

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 16, 2022
Dual Universe

French game developer Novaquark announced that the ambitious subscription-based sci-fi sandbox MMORPG Dual Universe will be released on September 27th for PC via Steam.

Nouredine Abboud, CEO of Novaquark, said in a statement:

Since Dual Universe’s beta launched two years ago, our community of dedicated Novean explorers, plunderers, miners, and pioneers have created amazing stories in towering cities, underground bases, and orbital space stations. We are incredibly thankful for everyone who has embarked on this journey with us so far and are thrilled to open this new chapter of the game’s incredible voyage so far.

Cyrille Fontaine, Creative Director at Novaquark, added:

Dual Universe’s upcoming launch offers players the opportunity to relive the excitement of discovering Helios’ immense planets all over again alongside new and familiar faces. With the many additions and improvements that we added during beta, we know that the game has solid foundations to propose an experience like no other, which we can continue to build upon.

Dual Universe was unveiled six years ago as the first boundless MMORPG. After a few months, I interviewed Novaquark founder Jean-Christophe Baillie (who has since left the company) about the lofty feature set of Dual Universe (which entered beta two years ago). Check out a detailed overview below.

A SHARED VIRTUAL UNIVERSE

Dual Universe is the ultimate sandbox: a single-server universe shared by potentially millions of players. The game's innovative "Continuous Single Shard" technology allows millions of players to play in the same virtual world at the same time, without loading between zones. time dilation or server instantiation. The dream of a persistent universe shared by millions of players is finally around the corner!

BUILT BY PLAYERS

  • Fully editable, voxel-based universe where matter can be harvested and manipulated to create and customize almost anything.
  • Sculpt matter to build outposts, cities, bunkers, castles, spacecraft, space stations, and more, from small to gigantic.
  • Add functional elements such as doors, force fields, buttons, containers, screens, and much more, and then customize them at will with Lua scripting.
  • Manage who has access to your builds with extensive rights management

PLAYER-DRIVEN ECONOMY

  • Gather resources and mine rare ores, refine raw materials, and mass produce goods — you're in total control throughout the entire refinement process
  • Engage in totally player-driven free trade and markets
  • Have an excellent ship design? Mass-produce it and become wealthy off your creativity!

COMBAT

  • Voxel-based, real-time destruction, including on-the-fly repairs during the heat of battle
  • Battleship crews with dedicated roles — outfit your player-designed warship with weaponry and man them with your squad
  • Combat between ships, space stations, and outposts, with battles that can range in scale from simple skirmishes to massive conflicts
  • Engage in territory warfare to take over large territories or stick to safe zones

SOCIAL GAMEPLAY

  • Player structures and organizations at the heart of social gameplay in Dual Universe
  • Create your squad with open and flexible structures: corporations, nations, bands of pirates, and more
  • Build up your organization to own constructs, goods, etc.

EXPLORATION

  • Explore multiple large planets with a diverse set of biomes
  • Discover varied planets, asteroids, and moons
  • Uncover lore, secrets, and puzzles as you explore the far reaches of the galaxy in Dual Universe

