Elder Scrolls Online to Get Shadow Over Morrowind Adventure; Necrom Chapter Adds New Arcanist Class in June

During the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, ZeniMax Online Studios unveiled this year's Elder Scrolls Online adventure: Shadow Over Morrowind.

While the MMORPG did get a Morrowind expansion a few years ago, the developers promised that players would return to places that haven't been explored in an Elder Scrolls game since the first franchise installment, 1994's Arena.

Shadow Over Morrowind will be split between the Scribes of Fate DLC and the Necrom Chapter. The former will add two new dungeons called Scrivener’s Hall and Bal Sunnar when it launches on March 13, 2023 for PC/Mac, and March 28, 2023 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The Necrom Chapter, on the other hand, will respect the usual standards of an Elder Scrolls Online expansion. Players will find around thirty hours of new story content spread across two new zones in Eastern Morrowind. Zenimax Online Studios also confirmed the addition of two new companions and, most importantly, a brand new class, the Arcanist.

This is the seventh class to be featured in Elder Scrolls Online, not to mention the first to be added since Elsweyr's Necromancer. The Arcanist is reportedly equipped with powerful abilities and mechanics borrowed from one of Oblivion's Daedric Princes (likely Hermaeus Mora, given the name of the class).

Necrom launches on PC/Mac on June 5, 2023, and on Xbox and PlayStation

consoles on June 20, 2023, concluding the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure. Last month, ZeniMax Online Studios founder and studio director Matt Firor revealed that Elder Scrolls Online would be moving away from the year-long-adventure format, with the second half of the year dedicated to improving other aspects of the game, such as:

Q3: Focus on Quality-of-Life improvements and bug fixes.

Q4: Rather than the usual zone DLC, we'll be featuring a new system.