Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I & II Reportedly Being Re-Released on Consoles Later This Year, Insider Says

The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, Knights of the Old Republic II, are said to be re-released on modern consoles later this year.

At least, that’s what well-known Star Wars insider, Jordan Maison, writes on Twitter. According to the insider, who recently also chimed in on EA Motive’s Project Maverick (which was later announced as Star Wars: Squadrons), he has heard of signs that suggest that both the original KotOR and its sequel will be receiving a re-release in the same style as the recently re-released Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer and Jedi Knight titles on consoles. This would suggest that the rumored re-releases of Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will solely be upscaled ports of the original games.

“Heard some fun game stuff this week”, the Star Wars insider wrote on Twitter. “Nothing huge, and no real details (hence a tweet and not a post)...You know how the Jedi Knight games and Episode 1 Racer got Switch/Modern Console re-releases? Hearing #KOTOR 1 and 2 will get the same at some point this year.”

No additional details about these re-releases are known at this point, but it is said that these ports are not to be confused with the rumored Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

He added, “Note, this would be SEPARATE from the upcoming remake thingy (which would incorporate elements to include it into canon). These would just be straight, upscaled, ports.”

The original KotOR and its sequel were released in 2003 and 2004 respectively for the first Xbox and PC (PC version was released after the Xbox version). The titles were also released for smart devices.

