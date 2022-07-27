Menu
Company

Schreier: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely; Project Reportedly Paused Following Demo Presentation

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 27, 2022
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake delayed

The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been indefinitely delayed, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports.

Developed by Aspyr Media, the highly-anticipated remake was officially announced last year, but Bloomberg now reports that the project has been put and that the game’s design and art directors have unexpectedly been fired. According to people familiar with the project, development of the game was put on hold after the team presented a demo, known as the “vertical slice”, to Sony and Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC.

Related StoryNathan Birch
MythForce is a New 80s-Cartoon-Flavored Roguelite from Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Dev Beamdog

“The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is indefinitely delayed, Bloomberg has learned”, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier wrote on Twitter. “Developer Aspyr abruptly fired two directors this month and told staff that the project is on pause as it tries to figure out what comes next.”

According to Bloomberg’s report, it’s not yet clear as to what will become of the remake, but some believe that Aspyr’s parent company, Embracer Group, will be handing to project over to one of its other subsidiaries – Saber Interactive.

“On June 30, Aspyr finalized a demo of the game, known as a vertical slice, to show to production partners Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC and Sony Group Corp”, Bloomberg’s report reads. “The developers were excited about it and felt like they were on track, according to a person familiar with the project, so they were shocked by what happened next.”

“The following week, the company fired design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor. Neither responded to requests for comment, but Minor suggested on a social media page that his dismissal was unexpected.”

Aspyr’s studio heads told staff that the vertical slice wasn’t where they wanted it to be and that the project would be paused, according to two people who were in the meeting. One person familiar with the discussions suggested that a disproportionate amount of time and money had gone into the demo and that the project’s current course wasn’t sustainable. Another point of contention may be the timeline. At the outset of development, Aspyr told staff and partners it would release the game by the end of 2022, according to two people familiar with production. Developers said a more realistic target now would be 2025.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for both PlayStation 5 and PC was officially announced during Sony’s PlayStation showcase back in September of last year. A release date was yet-to-be-announced.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order