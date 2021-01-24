New Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Is in Development Outside of EA; Developer Is Not a Household Name – Rumor

A new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development outside of EA, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported by VGC, Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin recently revealed in a new podcast that a new entry in the series created by BioWare is indeed in the works, but not by an EA studio.

Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere. I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game.

Well-known insider shinobi602 confirmed that a new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in the works, adding that the studio working on the game is not a household name.

It's not as mysterious as you think. It's just not a household name most people are aware of.

A new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been rumored to be in the works for some time. Last year, rumors circulating online suggested that the new game could either be a reimagining of the series featuring elements from both entries in the series or a remake.

The new Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has yet to be confirmed officially, so we should take the new rumors with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.