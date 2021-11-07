Samsung to Unveil Galaxy S21 FE on January 4, With Official Launch Happening Shortly After

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy S21 FE unveiling would happen during CES 2022, meaning that Samsung could announce it between January 5-8. However, one tipster believes that the Korean giant will proceed with a launch earlier, claiming an event happening on January 4.

After providing us with a first unofficial look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Jon Prosser is back with a launch surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE, saying that it will be unveiled on January 4. Samsung is definitely taking its sweet time with this one, as the Galaxy S20 FE was announced in September, so that means the company is delaying the successor’s launch by almost five months, and that can have a negative impact on its sales.

Of course, not all of it is Samsung’s fault. The entire semiconductor industry is hit with chip shortages, even Apple, so we believe Samsung would have wanted nothing more than to release the Galaxy S21 FE earlier, especially considering that the Galaxy S20 FE did so well in the U.S. According to Prosser, Samsung is not going to take pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 FE, suggesting that it may have an adequate supply of this model that is ready to ship to customers at the earliest.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

The tipster claims that the official launch of the price-performance champ will be January 11, and while that is excellent news for a lot of customers wanting to nab themselves a flagship that goes easy on the wallet, keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 unveiling would be just around the corner. Samsung will reportedly start mass production of the Galaxy S22 series in the first week of December, with a previously published report stating that pre-orders will start from February 7.

Assuming that the price of the Galaxy S21 FE is competitive enough, Samsung could rake sufficient revenue from the launch of the upcoming handset, otherwise, it may end up being an unnecessary product launch.

