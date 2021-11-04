Mass Production of All Galaxy S22 Models to Start From First Week of December – Four Colors Expected for All Three Handsets

Just last week, we reported that Samsung had apparently started mass production of components that will be found in all Galaxy S22 models. Now, one notable display analyst claims that mass production of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will commence from the first week of December. With the ongoing chip shortage, Samsung likely does not want to take any chances so it could be working before the allotted time so customers do not have to wait for days to receive their shiny new flagship.

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus Will Launch in the Same Finishes; Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Be Available With Some Color Variation

Stepping aside from providing us with information related to displays, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young predicts that the Galaxy S22’s mass production phase will start from the first week of December. One could wonder how a display analyst would stumble across such info that deviates away from the display supply chain. Well, it is the same industry and since smartphone screens are a part of the mass production process, it would not be surprising for him to know these details.

Another detail that he mentioned in his tweet was that all Galaxy S22 models will be available in four finishes. Apparently, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in the same colors; Black, Green, Pink Gold, and White, while Samsung could change things up with its top-tier Galaxy S22 Ultra, launching it in the Black, Dark Red, Green, and White flavors.

S22/+/U phone production from 1st week of December. Colors by model:

S22 - Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22+- Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22U - Black, Dark Red, Green, White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 3, 2021

The largest and most premium variant of all three models is expected to be heavily marketed in the U.S., and with a design that will remind customers of the Galaxy Note lineup, it could end up selling well. A previous report stated that Samsung intends on commencing Galaxy S22 pre-orders from February 7, with an official launch happening a few days later.

Apple is reportedly trying its best to improve iPhone 13 supply chain issues, so this temporary setback is the opportunity Samsung needs to regain some lost market share. As of right now, the Korean giant’s smartphone segment is not performing too well, and it needs to do all it can to make the Galaxy S22 lineup readily available in several markets.

News Source: Ross Young