Galaxy S21 FE Release Date Reportedly Leaked, Launching Sooner Than Expected

Samsung was supposed to initially announce the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this month. However, due to chip shortage and other issues, the company had to halt the announcement. Some reports even went on to talk about how the phone might as well be canceled. However, a recent report suggests that the phone is going to launch sooner than one might expect.

Galaxy S21 FE Could Finally Debut on September 8th, Later This Year.

According to a tip from Mauri QHD, Samsung is planning on unveiling the Galaxy S21 FE on September 8th, 2021. The tip claims that the information comes from a trusted source who got the information from a Samsung rep. If this information is correct, the phone would probably go on sale in mid-September. Which would make sense considering this is close to the release of the Galaxy S20 FE from last year.

The Galaxy S21 FE is no stranger to the limelight; based on numerous leaks and rumors, we know that the phone will ship with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. You are also getting a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple camera setup, including an ultra-wide and a telephoto alongside a standard lens. The phone could potentially launch in grey, light green, light violet, and white.

The Galaxy S21 FE is going to run Android 11 based on One UI 3.1. You will also get a Snapdragon 888, 6/8 gigs of RAM, and a choice of either 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage. We are not sure if the phone is going to have a microSD card slot. However, you are going to get IP67 dust and water resistance.

Powering the Galaxy S21 FE will be a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 25-watt fast charging and Qi wireless charging.