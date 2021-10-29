Galaxy S22 Preorders Could Start in the Second Week of February 2022

The Galaxy S22 series is due to launch early next year, and a new report provides us some details about when the customers might be able to preorder their devices, and if this is true, the delay that we heard about earlier is, in fact, actual.

Of course, it is still too early to say something about the report that we have received until we receive an official word from Samsung on the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. The phones are, of course, going to be part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, but we are not sure when that is going to take place.

Galaxy S22 Series Preorders will Go Live on February 7th, 2022

According to FrontPageTech, the Galaxy S22 series could have its preorders start in February 2022. Samsung is still planning on launching the Galaxy S21 FE, but that will happen in January next year. This is a bizarre situation as launching two different smartphones within a month's difference sounds like a rushed move, but we cannot be sure until this happens or more details are here from Samsung.

A little recap should tell you that the Galaxy S21 series was released in January 2021. We were expecting the same case with the Galaxy S22 series, but it seems like Samsung wants to release the Galaxy S21 FE, which raises more concern. How aggressively is Samsung going to price the S21 FE and the base S22?

One thing is for sure that Samsung is not going to launch both phones on the same date as that would be the wrong move to begin with. Whatever the case might be, the best thing that one can do is wait for Samsung to officially announce the information on both the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series.

Do you think it is wise of Samsung to release both phones that will be inherently different within a month?