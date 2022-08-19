Samsung Teases Next-Gen 990 Pro PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD, Heatsink Design With RGB

Samsung has started its teaser campaign for the next-gen 990 PRO PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs which they have titled "The Champion Maker".

This makes it the third teaser related to the next-gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs that have landed in the past couple of days. Corsair and AORUS have also teased their respective SSDs, offering Gen 5.0 protocol and using the NVMe 2.0 form factor. Samsung has now teased their solution which they are touting as the "Champion Maker". The company has tweeted out the following:

It’s time to up your game and stay there. The Ultimate SSD is on its way. Keep your eyes peeled. #SamsungSSD

Samsung's 990 PRO PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs have been spotted twice over the past few weeks and we have managed to confirm at least two solutions, a 1 TB and a 2 TB capacity model so far. In the teaser video, we get a glimpse of the SSD which seemingly comes in two flavors. One variant is shown to feature a heat pad solution based on a Graphene or Copper design while the other SSD is using a full-on heatsink that even features a small RGB LED illumination in the center. The 990 PRO SSD can be seen to feature a standard 2280 form factor.

PCI-SIG confirmed that these are indeed PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 certified SSDs, the earlier listing revealed two models, the "MZ-V9P1T0" and the "MZ-V9P2T0". For reference, the existing Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs are labeled as "MZ-V8P1T00". One can come to the conclusion that these are Samsung's next-generation 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD models.

Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs have been confirmed by PCI-SIG. (Image Credits: PCI-SIG)

It should be pointed out that Samsung has already launched its first PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs for servers in the form of the PM1743 which offers speeds of up to 13 GB/s (random read) and 2,500K (IOPS). The drives come in up to 15.36 TB capacities but one shouldn't expect such ludicrous capacities for the consumer platforms. We know that the next-generation PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs are going to offer speeds of up to 14 GB/s and up to 8 TB capacities so this is also what we should expect from the Samsung storage solutions. We cannot confirm the full details yet but Samsung's 980 Pro Gen 4 SSDs were one of the best solutions for the PCIe 4.0 platform until just recently as competitors started pushing out their top-of-the-line designs.

It remains to be seen if the vendor develops some brand new cooling solutions or thermal coating for the NAND & DRAM chips since the upcoming drivers are expected to run hot. Samsung already made a custom 980 PRO SSD with a heavy-duty industrial heatsink for the PS5 so something similar may be coming to the next-gen 990 PRO SSDs too. These SSDs will be ultra-fast consumer devices & will utilize Microsoft's DirectStorage API to deliver the best performance.

Samsung could announce its next-gen 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD solutions by end of the year or at CES 2022 as Gen 5 platforms from Intel and AMD will be readily available by then.