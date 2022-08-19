AORUS Shows A Glimpse of Gen5 10000 M.2 NVMe SSD, Rated at Up To 12.5 GB/s Read Speeds

SSD manufacturers have started teasing their upcoming PCIe Gen 5 storage solutions with AORUS being the latest to give us a glimpse of their upcoming Gen5 10000 SSD.

AORUS's Gen5 10000 SSD Is A PCIe Gen 5.0 Compliant M.2 NVMe Storage Solution With Rated Speeds of Up To 12.5 GB/s

The AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is based on the PCIe Gen 5.0 protocol and conforms to the NVMe 2.0 and M.2 standards. The SSD will be a high-end solution when it launches in the market and we can expect an announcement later this month when AMD unveils its Gen 5-ready AM5 platform which is the targeted ecosystem for the new SSD solutions.

As for the product itself, AORUS did give us a glimpse of the Gen5 10000 SSD, featuring a standard 2280 M.2 form factor and what seems to be top-layer graphene or copper pad that will absorb heat from the NAND, DRAM, and controller underneath it. AORUS has been mostly reliant on the Phison high-end SSD controller series for its past Gen 4 drives so we can expect the use of their brand new E26 controller.

AORUS has also shared some performance metrics which may be from an early sample but show really good results. The Sequential Read speeds are rated at 12.5 GB/s while the write speeds are rated at 10 GB/s. Compared to Corsair's recently revealed MP700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD, that's an uplift of 25% in Read and 11% in write speeds. One more thing, AORUS's current fastest PCIe Gen 4 SSD, the Gen4 7000 is rated at up to 7000/5500 MB/s speeds and comes with a heatsink solution. The Gen5 drive offers up to 79% better performance without the need of a heatsink though it might be good to use one.

Currently, there's no word on final availability nor pricing but we do know that several storage manufacturers, including Samsung, ADATA, TEAMGROUP, and others are working on their next-generation PCIe Gen 5 SSD solutions for a formal launch later this year. The new SSDs will offer full compliance with the Microsoft DirectStorage API & AMD's Smart Access Storage (SAS) technologies. It is interesting to see that most of the Gen 5 SSD manufacturers have chosen AMD for a demo of their next-gen Gen 5 SSD solutions including Phison itself.