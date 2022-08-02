Samsung’s Next-Gen 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSDs Spotted

Samsung has submitted what seems to be their next-generation 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs at the Korean RRA for certification.

Samsung Next-Gen 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs Possibly Spotted

Unlike other manufacturers who will be relying mainly on Phison, Kioxia, and Silicon Motion PCIe Gen 5.0 controllers, Samsung will be developing its own proprietary solution to power its next-gen SSD solutions.

Samsung has possibly submitted its next-gen 990 Pro PCIe Gen 5 SSDs to the Korean RRA. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)

Spotted by Harukaze5719, it looks like the Korean RRA (National Radio Research Agency) has listed the upcoming drivers. The model name submitted by Samsung includes the "MZ-V9P1T0" and the "MZ-V9P2T0". For reference, the existing Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs are labeled as "MZ-V8P1T00". One can come to the conclusion that these are Samsung's next-generation 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD models.

It should be pointed out that Samsung has already launched its first PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs for servers in the form of the PM1743 which offers speeds of up to 13 GB/s (random read) and 2,500K (IOPS). The drives come in up to 15.36 TB capacities but one shouldn't expect such ludicrous capacities for the consumer platforms. We know that the next-generation PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs are going to offer speeds of up to 14 GB/s and up to 8 TB capacities so this is also what we should expect from the Samsung storage solutions. We cannot confirm the full details yet but Samsung's 980 Pro Gen 4 SSDs were one of the best solutions for the PCIe 4.0 platform until just recently as competitors started pushing out their top-of-the-line designs.

It remains to be seen if the vendor develops some brand new cooling solutions or thermal coating for the NAND & DRAM chips since the upcoming drivers are expected to run hot. Samsung already made a custom 980 PRO SSD with a heavy-duty industrial heatsink for the PS5 so something similar may be coming to the next-gen 990 PRO SSDs too.

Samsung could announce its next-gen 990 Pro 1 TB & 2 TB PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD solutions by end of the year or at CES 2022 as Gen 5 platforms from Intel and AMD will be readily available by then.