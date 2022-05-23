Phison Onboard With AMD & Micron To Usher The Era of PCIe Gen 5, AM5 Platform To Accelerate Next-Gen NVMe SSD Adoption

Phison has just announced its strategic partnership with AMD & Micron to usher the era of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs on platforms such as AM5.

Phison Announces Strategic PCIe Gen 5 Relationship with AMD and Micron at Computex 2022

Phison Electronics Corp., a leading provider of NAND controller and flash storage solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with AMD and Micron to build a cooperative PCIe Gen 5 ecosystem of compatible products that elevate the gaming and creator experience. Phison's role includes delivering a class-leading PCIe Gen5 SSD controller - PS5026-E26 - that features nearly a 2x performance increase over the previous generation flagship while adhering to the same power limitations of the M.2 form factor.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming, Up To 31% Faster Than 12900K In Content Creation

"We are pleased to announce our cooperative effort with Micron and AMD to advance the technological development of PCIe Gen5 storage offerings, as this validates Phison's commitment to upholding customer-centric values," said Leo Huang, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Phison. "The E26 controller enables gamers to compete at the highest level and helps content creators to maximize the overall system performance to increase productivity."

The need for high-speed storage has increased with the popularity of 5G Wireless availability worldwide. Global markets including desktop PC, notebooks, gaming consoles, cloud servers, and even mobile devices will benefit from increased data transfer rates and the bandwidth available for multitasking purposes. The ecosystem consisting of AMD's AM5 platform, Phison's PS5026-E26 controller, Micron's DDR5 DRAM, and Replacement Gate 3D NAND allow for platform acceleration across the entire system to meet the requirements for today's always-connected lifestyle.

"Micron's collaboration with AMD and Phison is targeted to deliver the industry's most powerful storage offering and high-performance computing experience available to consumers," said Micron's Director of Product Line Management, Jonathan Weech. "Through its Crucial branded products, Micron is focused on bringing high-value NAND solutions to PC enthusiasts. This unique combination of Micron NAND and Phison's Gen5 controller, along with AMD's AM5 platform, will help accelerate the transition to PCIe Gen 5 SSDs."

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Official: World’s First 5nm CPU at Over 5 GHz, Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores, Over 15% Performance Boost, Launching Fall 2022

"Our goal is to deliver an incredible uplift in bandwidth to accelerate PC performance and user experiences," said Leah Schoeb, Sr. Manager, Storage, and Memory, AMD. "Collaboration with Micron and Phison signifies AMD's commitment to empower and elevate gaming and creator experiences of the future with AMD's new socket technology."

Phison has an all-inclusive schedule for Computex 2022 with an exciting full-scale product line of storage solutions. In addition to showing the flagship PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen 5 controller, the company will also introduce: