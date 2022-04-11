Samsung Will Not Be Using Dimensity 9000 for Galaxy S22 FE or Future MediaTek SoCs for Galaxy S23

Samsung was earlier reported to be exploring a path where it would use MediaTek chipsets in the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Sadly, those rumors have been declared false by two tipsters, hinting that Samsung intends on sticking with Exynos and Snapdragon SoCs.

Samsung Likely Wants to Maintain Market Share of Exynos Chipsets, Choosing MediaTek’s Solutions May Diminish Samsung’s Capabilities as a Chip Maker

Though the Dimensity 9000 is a better solution than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 since it is made on a better architecture, Samsung reportedly has no intentions of using it in the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE according to @chunvn8888 on Twitter. Shortly after, Yogesh Brar replied on the thread that the South Korean giant would not use future MediaTek chipsets in upcoming devices, implying that the Galaxy S23 will ship with either an Exynos or Snapdragon solution.

Faster Dimensity 9000 With Higher Clock Speeds Rumored to Be in the Works, Will Likely Take on Upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

It was reported that some Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 units shipped in Asia would feature an unnamed MediaTek chipset, and though only one market would be potentially involved, Samsung likely does not want to diminish the Exynos brand name and the team behind its development. The Exynos 2200 was a massive disappointment in both performance and power efficiency, and according to several reports, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has not fared any better.

As of right now, the Dimensity 9000 remains the fastest Android smartphone chipset, which would make it the clear choice to use in something like the Galaxy S22 FE. Using a MediaTek SoC may also have given Samsung a competitive advantage in pricing. While the Dimensity 9000 has cemented its flagship status, the Taiwanese chipmaker may have given its potential partner a fair discount on future orders since the idea of having a MediaTek silicon featured in a high-end Galaxy smartphone would be more beneficial for MediaTek’s marketing campaign than adding more numbers to its revenue sheet.

For the time being, it appears as if Samsung has other plans, as it is developing a new silicon tailor-made for its flagship Galaxy family. We will likely be updated on further info regarding this chipset in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.