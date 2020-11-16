Galaxy Note 21 Series Launch May Not Happen, as a Tipster Claims There’s No Development Update on It

Samsung has been rumored to merge its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series before, but things weren’t as bad before. With the Galaxy Note 20 lineup underperforming in sales, Samsung would be looking at its current situation and make preparations for the future, a future that might not include the Galaxy Note 21 family. According to a tipster, there’s currently no development update on it, suggesting that the Korean giant is getting rid of it.

Development Plans Usually Surface Around Six Months Before the Official Launch; With the Galaxy Note 21 Series, There’s Currently No News

Normally, there’s a 6-month gap before a flagship smartphone series launch, and Ice Universe mentions in a tweet that there are no development plans on the Galaxy Note 21 family. This can imply Samsung wants to focus more on its foldable lineup, along with the upcoming Galaxy S21 range, which is rumored to get unveiled on January 14. In fact, Max Weinbach tweeted out the number of Samsung-branded flagships we should expect in 2021.

Exynos 1080 Is Samsung’s First 5nm SoC, Sports Cortex-A78 Cores, Delivers 100% Multi-Core Improvement Over Exynos 990

Surprisingly, his tweet doesn’t mention the Galaxy Note 21 or the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra. Previously, a separate rumor was doing the rounds stating that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would ship with an S Pen. This gave rise to speculation that Samsung bringing stylus support to this model could mean the end of the Galaxy Note lineup. Fortunately, Ice Universe was quick to point out that nothing of the sort would happen, though his stance on the upcoming launch appears to have changed drastically.

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly get S Pen support too. Originally, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was supposed to get support, but the feature was scrapped due to technical limitations. With Galaxy Note features being branched out to different models, it would make this lineup of flagship smartphones unnecessary and expensive to develop.

Of course, we can’t say for certain what Samsung’s plan is right now, as the company hasn’t made an official announcement. We’ll continue to keep our ear to the ground and let you know of any rumored changes to the company’s plans. Until then, stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Ice Universe